AGCO issues $48,000 in monetary penalties to Unibet ON Inc. for alleged advertising and inducement infractions

English French

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In order to protect the public interest and ensure Ontario’s internet gaming (igaming) market operates responsibly and with integrity, the Registrar of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), has served Unibet ON Inc. with an Order of Monetary Penalty (OMP) totaling $48,000 for alleged infractions of the Registrar’s Standards for Internet Gaming (the Standards), pertaining to advertising and inducements.



Contrary to Standard 2.05, between May 19, 2022, and May 22, 2022, Unibet ON Inc. allegedly posted or aired multiple broad gambling inducements that promoted “generous welcome offers.”

The AGCO’s igaming regulatory framework exists in part to ensure Ontario’s igaming market achieves high standards in such important areas as responsible gambling, protection of minors, and game integrity. The Standards were put in place to protect Ontarians. They include clear restrictions on the advertising of inducements, bonuses or credits, except when they are on an operator’s site, or through direct advertising and marketing issued after receiving active player consent (Standard 2.05). Ontario strictly prohibits broad public advertising of bonuses and other gambling inducements, and the AGCO will continue to take regulatory action.

A registered operator served with an OMP by the AGCO has the right to appeal the Registrar’s Order to the Licence Appeal Tribunal (LAT) , which is an adjudicative tribunal independent of the AGCO and part of Tribunals Ontario.

QUOTES

“We expect all registered operators to achieve and maintain the high standards of responsible gambling, player protection and game integrity. The AGCO will continue to monitor these gaming sites’ activities, and ensure they are meeting their obligations under Ontario’s Gaming Control Act and the Standards.”

Tom Mungham, Chief Executive Officer and Registrar – AGCO

MEDIA CONTACT

AGCO Media

media@agco.ca

416-326-3202

ABOUT THE AGCO

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) is an Ontario provincial regulatory agency reporting to the Ministry of the Attorney General (MAG). It is a corporation under the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario Act, 2019 .

The AGCO is responsible for regulating the alcohol, gaming, horse racing and private cannabis retail sectors in Ontario in accordance with the principles of honesty and integrity, and in the public interest.