Simply Better Brands Corp.’s Q2 – 2022 Earnings Call and Webcast Notice

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simply Better Brands Corp. ("SBBC" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: SBBC) (OTCQB: PKANF), an omni-channel platform with disruptive brands in the emerging plant-based, holistic wellness and lifestyle consumer product categories, will report its second quarter financial results after the market close of trading on August 29, 2022. A conference call to discuss the results is scheduled for the following day on August 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. EST. To participate in the call:



Title: Simply Better Brands Corp. Q2 - 2022 Earnings Call Webcast Event Start: 08/30/2022 at 11:00 AM EST Webcast Details: Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jo9mbv5c



Earnings Call Replay

A recording of the call will be available through September 22, 2022. To replay of the earnings call please will be accessible through the investor relations section of the Company's website at simplybetterbrands.com.

About Simply Better Brands Corp.

Simply Better Brands Corp. leads an international omni-channel platform with diversified assets in the emerging plant-based and holistic wellness consumer product categories. The Company’s mission is focused on leading innovation for the informed Millennial and Generation Z generations in the rapidly growing plant-based wellness, natural, and clean ingredient space. The Company continues to focus on expansion into high-growth consumer product categories including plant-based food, clean ingredient skincare and plant-based wellness. For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit: https://www.simplybetterbrands.com/investor-relations .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

Simply Better Brands Corp.

Brian Meadows

Chief Financial Officer

+1 (855) 553-7441

ir@simplybetterbrands.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" ‎and "forward looking ‎statements" as such terms are used in applicable Canadian securities ‎laws. Forward-looking statements and ‎information are based on plans, expectations and ‎estimates of management at the date the information is provided ‎and are subject to certain ‎factors and assumptions, including, among others, that the Company’s financial ‎condition and ‎development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events, the impact of the COVID-19 ‎‎pandemic, the regulatory climate in which the Company operates, the Company’s ability to ‎execute on its ‎business plans, distribution plans, reliance on a consistent supply chain, and ‎claims relating to the efficacy and results of the Company's products. Specifically, this news ‎release contains forward-looking statements relating to, but not limited to, the timing for filing of the Company’s second quarter financial results and conference call.

Forward-looking statements and information are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties ‎and other factors ‎that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from ‎those projected in such forward-‎looking statements and information. Factors that could cause ‎the forward-looking statements and information in ‎this news release to change or to be ‎inaccurate include, but are not limited to, changing consumer preferences, the ‎impacts of ‎COVID-19, that the Company’s financial condition and development plans change, ability to ‎obtain ‎necessary regulatory approvals and product viability and risk, as well as the other risks ‎and uncertainties ‎applicable to the Company and the industries in which it operates, and as set ‎forth in the Company’s filings available under the Company’s profile at ‎www.sedar.com. ‎

There is no representation by the Company that actual results achieved will be the same in ‎whole or in part as ‎those referenced in the forward-looking statements and the Company does ‎not undertake any obligation to update ‎publicly or to revise any of the included forward-‎looking statements, whether as a result of new information, ‎future events or otherwise, except ‎as may be required by applicable securities law.‎