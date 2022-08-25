EarlyBirds Helping with Growth, Sustainability and Inclusion

Forde, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarlyBirds, an Australian firm that has developed a business to business (B2B) platform with services enabling early adopters, innovators, and subject matter experts (SMEs) to come together and find ways to speed up technology advancement and adoption in an organisation, wants to point out that they can help with growth, sustainability and inclusion. This is the challenge faced by the world as the global economy emerges from the COVID-19 crisis. The three goals of growth, sustainability and inclusion is a challenge that might be 10 times bigger than the pandemic and last 10 times as long. EarlyBirds would like to recommend that organisations take on the role of early adopters in the EarlyBirds B2B ecosystem to allow them to work closely with innovators and SMEs in adopting and applying new technologies to help attain growth, sustainability and inclusion. More information about becoming an early adopter can be gleaned from https://earlybirds.io/en/early_adopter.

While all of these three will need to be achieved, the problem is that there are counteracting forces between each of them. Growth is important in attaining prosperity and well-being and paying for the transitions that are required for achieving a more inclusive and sustainable society. Sustainability is essential to have a long-term, tenable view on growth for the current generation and the next. And inclusion, which provides all citizens an opportunity for productive work and life satisfaction, provides the demand that will propel growth.

Meanwhile, the World Economic Forum believes there is a growing understanding that the intensifying crises facing the world are the result of trends in the world’s economies and societies that are becoming unsustainable. Thus, there is a need to solve the basic structural issues at their source. The challenge is how to recover and rebuild in a way that results in sustained economic growth and transforms the economies while getting to grips with the ecological and social stresses that are due to current economic models.

The Network for Business Sustainability (NBS) is a non-profit organisation that is focused on advancing sustainable development to create a fairer and more environmentally sound future. They define “sustainable innovation” as a way to address those unintended social and environmental impacts. This means that companies can develop and offer products and services that are good for themselves and for society in the long term.

Sustainable innovation involves making modifications to a company’s products, services, or processes with the goal of achieving long-term social and environmental benefits while getting economic profits for the firm. This definition originates from researcher Richard Adams, who reviewed academic and industry research on the topic. Meanwhile, innovators are startup, scaleup or mature organisations that are engaged in developing new solutions and products and they can find it easier to connect with early adopters by joining EarlyBirds. More information about this can be gleaned from https://earlybirds.io/en/innovator.

EarlyBirds wants to stress that they are the ideal partner for organisations with regards to the development of growth, sustainability and inclusion strategies and programs. The EarlyBirds platform holds significant data on sustainable innovators and its Explorer and Challenger programs are the ideal vehicle for making innovation sustainable.

The EarlyBirds open innovation ecosystem has two major parts. The first part is the awardwinning open innovation platform with well over 4 million global innovators. The second part are its services program Explorer and Challenger. The Explorer program can helpspeedi up theinnovation process for the whole organisation offered as a service. The Explorer program has a number of major features, including: a nominated SME for the business; weekly webinars to help stimulate innovation in the organisation; quarterly and monthly innovation days; a platform enterprise license; and a focus on specific types of innovation for ecosystem mapping.

The second service is the Challenger program, which is designed for organisations that prefer to focus on just one particular issue or challenge at a time. EarlyBirds also has the Edzility framework that organisations can employ to help with their continuous improvement activities for the purpose of enhancing their competitive edge and organisational agility.

People who are interested in learning more about the EarlyBirds and how they can help organisations achieve growth, sustainability and inclusion can visit the EarlyBirds website at earlybirds.io.

