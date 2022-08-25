Family Medicine Practitioner Dr. Payton Reiter Joins Victory Medical in Austin

Austin, Texas, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Medical, a healthcare practice based in Austin, TX, is pleased to welcome Dr. Payton Reiter as a new Family Medicine practitioner. She is board certified in family medicine and obtained her Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio in 2016. She has recently finished her Family Medicine residency in 2022 at the Texas Institute of Graduate Medical Education and Research (TIGMER) and with two additional training years, internship in Internal Medicine at Woodhull Medical Center and one year of residency in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Emory University. Dr. Reiter started accepting patients on August 9th, 2022.



Dr. Payton Reiter expects to apply her five years or residency experience in several specialties to the fullest at Victory Medical by using her unique knowledge base for the benefit of her patients so that they may live life to the fullest. She has set her sights on targeting wellness of the body and mind for her patients. She is very much interested in mental health, integrative medicine, regenerative medicine, anti-aging, and sports medicine. She plans to pursue a fellowship in integrative medicine and get additional training in peptides, natural hormone replacement, aesthetics, and weight loss management. Patients can call (512) 462-3627 (DOCS) to schedule an appointment with Dr. Reiter at the 4303 Victory Drive Austin, TX 78704 location.

A spokesperson for Victory Medical says, “We’re happy to welcome Dr. Payton Reiter to Victory Medical. She’s an amazing doctor who is board certified in family medicine. We’re glad to note that she’s a Longhorn grad, a dog mom, and a college football fan and that she enjoys live music, travel, and being physically fit. And we’re excited to have her here at Victory Medical to help us out in allowing our patients to have an improved overall quality of life.”

Founded in 1996 by Dr. William Franklin, Victory Medical and Family Care is a locally owned and operated comprehensive healthcare practice that is aimed at anticipating the healthcare needs of patients and designing services to meet those needs. Originating as a small practice in Oak Hill, Texas, they have grown into an 18,000 square foot “home style” facility in South Austin, Texas. In 2020, they had introduced virtual consultations where a provider provides a virtual visit with the patient is at home. They can address various health issues through telemedicine, ranging from cough and sinus problems to blood pressure checks, skin rashes, allergies, anxiety, medication refills and lab follow ups.

Those who are interested in learning more about the healthcare services available at Victory Medical can check out their website or contact them on the phone or through email. They are open from 8:00 am to 7:00 pm, from Monday to Friday; from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm on Saturdays; and from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Sundays. Those who need more information can also view their Facebook page.





