Andes Technology USA Corp. to Host First Virtual Career Event Seeking RISC-V Talent to Grow Its North America Operation

SAN JOSE, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andes Technology USA Corporation, the headquarters of North America operations of Hsinchu, Taiwan-based Andes Technology Corporation, a leading supplier of high efficiency, low-power 32/64-bit RISC-V processor cores and Founding Premier member of RISC-V International, today announced its first Virtual Career Event to grow it R&D facilities in North America. With a significant headcount growth of over 350% in the past year, Andes Technology USA continues to expand its North American presence. The company is hiring engineers to work remotely as well as in its three west coast North America offices. Andes will host its first Virtual Career Event on September 8th. All levels of engineers with an interest in CPU, microarchitecture, RTL, or pre-silicon verification are encouraged to attend.

As the leading supplier and technological innovator in the RISC-V market, Andes has introduced a wide range of processors that offer high performance and low power consumption. All are bolstered with a comprehensive software development environment, compute libraries, AI compiler support and open security framework. With over 10 billion cumulative shipments of SoCs embedded with Andes CPU IP, Andes-embedded SoCs are being shipped in a wide range of applications including 5G, AI/ML, automotive, cloud computing, data centers, gaming, MCU, and many more.

“As RISC-V is witnessing rising commercial adoption and implementations across markets, our compact, modular and extensible RISC-V processors have enabled leading technology companies worldwide to deliver innovative solutions for emerging applications.” said Emerson Hsiao, Chief Operating Officer of Andes Technology USA. “With rapidly increasing RISC-V processor demand and the quickly evolving open-source RISC-V ISA specification, we are looking for RISC-V talent to develop the next-generation RISC-V solutions.”

Open roles available at Andes include Design Engineers, Design Verification Engineers and Formal Verification Engineers, and Technical Managers. Engineers interested are encouraged to view the open positions on the Andes LinkedIn page.