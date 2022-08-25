Compagnie de Financement Foncier - Press release: Availability of the Amendment to the 2021 Universal Registration Document including the 2022 half-yearly financial report

English French

Charenton, August 25, 2022

Press release : Availability of the Amendment to the 202 1 Universal Registration Document including the 202 2 half-yearly financial report

Compagnie de Financement Foncier announces the publication of its Amendment to the 2021 Universal Registration Document including the 2022 half-yearly financial report.

It was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers - AMF) on August 25, 2022 under the number D.22-0138-A01.

This report is available on the company’s website at https://foncier.fr/ under:

“Financial Communication / Regulated information”.

Copies of this document are also available at the following address:

COMPAGNIE DE FINANCEMENT FONCIER

4 quai de Bercy

94 220 CHARENTON LE PONT

Contact : Financial Communication - bal-comfi@creditfoncier.fr





Attachment