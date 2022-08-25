Nuvei Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Report

English French

MONTREAL, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), tomorrow’s payment platform, announces the publication of its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) report.



The report sets out Nuvei’s ongoing drive to build sustainable business practices to protect the environment, support the communities in which it operates and create value for employees, investors, and customers.

“Nuvei’s value creation story is simple: we only grow when our stakeholders thrive,” said Nuvei Chair and CEO Philip Fayer. “So, whether it is helping our customers accelerate their business, fostering an engaged and diverse workforce, supporting our local communities or achieving superior financial results for our shareholders, it is clear that embedding ESG into our operations benefits Nuvei and creates long-term value for all of our stakeholders.”

The report highlights Nuvei’s ESG commitment to sustainable and responsible business practices and disclosures, focusing on:

Responsible Commerce: using our unique position to expand financial access, enhance transparency, support ethical transactions while at the same time building partnerships that promote responsible and ethical practices that help serve our communities.

Human Capital Management: applying a human touch in supporting our team members in their professional development and fostering purposeful and meaningful work.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: continuing to build and expand our multicultural and diverse workforce in ways that fit our purpose and represent our local and global reach.

Data Privacy: prioritizing the protection and privacy of sensitive data and information for all stakeholders including our customers’, partners’ and team members’.

Cybersecurity: continuously improving our security posture of detecting, preventing and responding to cybersecurity threats and implementing globally accepted best practices and standards.

Environmental Stewardship: advancing our efforts to reduce the environmental impact of our business.

Corporate Governance: ensuring integrity, accountability and transparency are foundational to our corporate governance program and are integral to how we conduct ourselves each and every day.

Ethics and Compliance: upholding a high degree of ethics and maintaining robust risk management policies and procedures, to develop and deploy rigorous compliance programs.

“We know we are just getting started on our ESG journey and as Nuvei continues to grow, we recognize that we can make a real difference. So, on behalf of our colleagues around the world, I am proud of the steps we have taken so far. I am even more excited for what is still to come,” Fayer said.

The ESG report is available at https://nuvei.com/esg2021.

About Nuvei

Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is tomorrow’s payment platform. Designed to accelerate customers’ business, Nuvei’s modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 45+ markets, 150 currencies and more than 570 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations

anthony.gerstein@nuvei.com

Public Relations

chris.ferguson@nuvei.com