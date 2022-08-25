First-Ever Vegan and Gluten-Free Chocolate Wafer Launched in the US

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupo Treats crispy Vegan + Gluten-Free Wafer Bars are sure to become a quick favorite among those who are plant-based, gluten-free/dairy-free, or searching for a better-for-you alternative to their childhood favorites with pre-orders available now.

Introducing three delicious flavors—Chocolate, Hazelnut, and Peanut Butter—Trupo Treats is offering the first and only vegan and gluten-free chocolate-covered wafer bars in North America. These creamy bars are proudly Rainforest Alliance Certified, Non-GMO Project Verified, Gluten-Free Certified, and OU Kosher.

Trupo Treats was founded in July 2020 by 24-year-old twin brothers and longtime vegans Charlie and Brian Trupo. With the catchphrase "Veganizing Your Childhood Favorites™," the Trupo Twins specialize in creating vegan versions of classic chocolate bars. Their goal is to provide a sense of nostalgia through the taste of the candy bars they ate as kids but with better-for-you, plant-based ingredients. Trupo Treats also made a point to add less sugar to their Vegan + Gluten-Free Wafer Bars than the wafer candy bar they took inspiration from, without sacrificing any taste.

Trupo Treats plant-based and delicious Vegan + Gluten-Free Wafer Bars aim to be as inclusive to as many people as possible by being free from gluten and dairy, which are two of the most common food allergens. The Vegan + Gluten-Free Wafer Bars in the Chocolate flavor will also be nut-free with the exception of coconuts.

With an emphasis on being kind to the people, planet, and animals, Trupo Treats uses Rainforest Alliance Certified cocoa and wraps each Vegan + Gluten-Free Wafer Bar in its own recyclable wrapper.

Brian and Charlie Trupo also go the extra mile to give back to animals, which is one of the reasons these vegan twins started Trupo Treats in the first place. They give at least 10% of net profits to animal sanctuaries and charities. Since the brand's inception, Trupo Treats has donated over $10,000 to animal sanctuaries and the brothers strive to one day give at least $1,000,000 to them every year.

Trupo Treats launched pre-orders for their Vegan + Gluten-Free Wafer Bars on August 15. Go to trupotreats.com now to get Trupo Treats' delicious chocolate-covered wafer bars in time for the holiday season.

###

About Trupo Treats

Veganize your childhood favorite treats with Trupo Treats. Trupo Treats is America's only vegan and gluten-free brand of chocolate-covered wafer bars. With a mission to be kind to people, the planet, and animals, all of their products are vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, and fairly traded. Follow them on all social media at @trupotreats.

Contact: Charlie Trupo

charlie@trupotreats.com







Related Images











Image 1: Vegan + Gluten Free Wafer Bars





Trupo Treats Vegan + Gluten-Free Wafer Bars are available in flavors of Chocolate, Hazelnut, and Peanut Butter.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment