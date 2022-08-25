Surging Construction & Mining Industries to Set Stage for Hydraulic Oil Coolers Market Growth, States Fact.MR

United States, Rockville MD, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global hydraulic oil cooler market is currently valued at US$ 1.5 billion and is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 5.9% between 2022 and 2032. The market is thriving with increasing installation of hydraulic systems with integrated cooling components.



The usage of hydraulic machines, such as excavators, wheeled tractor scrapers, and shock absorbers is increasing rapidly. High usage of all these machines is augmenting the growth of the hydraulic oil coolers market. Stable cooling and filtration of the oil used in a machine is vital to maintain the quality (viscosity) of the oil.

For Critical Insights on Hydraulic Oil Coolers Market, Request a Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7639

In a hydraulic system, there is overheating of the oil that is used in the system. The accumulation of the heat generated can degrade the oil quality. Hence, there emerges an extensive need to use a hydraulic oil cooler. This cooling component is placed in-line with the system. The applications of hydraulic oil coolers varies right from construction & mining, road construction machinery, agriculture & forestry, energy, oil & gas, etc. Owing to vivid end-use applications and increasing number of hydraulic systems, demand for hydraulic oil coolers is expected to grow significantly over the decade.

What Challenge Do Hydraulic Oil Cooler Manufacturers Face?

“Complications May Arise in Sizing of Off-axis Coolers”

The position of the cooler is to be chosen wisely under extreme operating conditions. There are two options - either it can be placed off-line or in the return line. The sizing of the cooler can be decided depending on two factors - maximum reservoir temperature or maximum system temperature.

The reservoir temperature is the temperature of the oil while exiting the system, whereas, the temperature of the oil while entering the system is the system temperature. Due to some complications in positioning the oil that exists the cooler appears to be cold than the desired temperature of the reservoir. This mixing of the locations and sources of oil relative to each other complicates the entire system and may a lead to drop in the sales of hydraulic oil coolers.

To learn more about Hydraulic Oil Coolers Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7639

Key Segments Covered in the Hydraulic Oil Coolers Industry Survey

By Product Type :



Air-based Hydraulic Oil Coolers

Water-based Hydraulic Oil Coolers



By Cooling Capacity :



Less than 50 kW

50-100 kW Above 100 kW





By Max. Pressure :



Less than 2500 psi

2500-4000 psi Above 4000 psi





By End-use Vertical :



Agriculture

Automotive Chemicals & Petrochemicals Construction & Mining Energy & Power Food & Beverages Marine Oil & Gas Others





By Region :



North America

Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia &Oceania Middle East & Africa



Market Development

Technological advancements such as extending operating temperature range, sizing of the device according to the heat load of the system, using automation techniques, and others have created a positive impact on the sales of hydraulic oil coolers. Manufacturers are constantly developing products through extensive research & development to cater to customised and dynamic demand in this highly competitive market.

Market participants have created integrated sales channels to streamline their supply chains. They have also entered into direct partnerships with end users to avoid margin leakage. As the number of hydraulic systems is increasing owing to increase in industrial manufacturing and construction, manufacturers have a lucrative opportunity to create additional revenue.

Get Customization on Hydraulic Oil Coolers Market Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7639

Key players in the Hydraulic Oil Coolers Market

Alfa Laval

Apollo Group

Baffles Cooling Systems

Bowman Australia

Christy Engineering Solutions

EJ Bowman

FLOWTEX ENGINEERS

Fluid Dynamics Pty Ltd.

Key Takeaways from Hydraulic Oil Coolers Market Study

The global hydraulic oil coolers market is projected to grow 1.8X and reach US$ 2.7 billion by 2032.

The market registered 1.6% CAGR between 2017 and 2021.

Under product type, water-based hydraulic oil coolers dominate the market with US$ 957.3 billion valuation in 2022.

The construction & mining segment is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 528.9 million by 2032-end.

East Asia dominated the global market with 30.7% market share in 2021.



Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Industrial Goods Domain-

Hydraulic hose Market- The global market for hydraulic hose was valued at US$ 9.8 Bn in 2017. The market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 5.23% by value during the forecast period, 2018-2027.

Hydraulic Gear Pump Market- Multiple end-user industries rely on hydraulic gear pumps to attain operational efficiency. In case of applications involving highly corrosive and reactive fluids, wherein centrifugal pumps don’t fill the bill, hydraulic gear pumps are witnessing extensive demand.

Hydraulic Filter Market- The global hydraulic filter market is estimated at USD 2,124.3 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 3,251.8 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2032.

Hydraulic Valves Market- Hydraulic valves are used in construction machinery for obtaining desired functional performance. Excavators, loaders, graders, and dump trucks rely heavily on hydraulics valves for their operations. With the growth of the construction industry predominantly driven by the development of large-scale infrastructure projects, is expected to drive the construction machinery demand.

Mulching Heads Market- The global mulching heads market is estimated at US$ 521 Mn in 2022. Detailed industry analysis reveals that the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% and reach a valuation of US$ 936 Mn by 2032.

Evaporative Air Coolers Market- The global evaporative air cooler market is estimated at USD 6.7 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 10.8 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2032.

Ride-on Power Trowel Market- The global ride-on power trowel market is likely to reach a valuation of around US$ 87 Mn in 2022. The sales of ride-on power trowel are slated to accelerate at a steady CAGR of 4.6% to top US$ 137 Mn by 2032.

Floor POP Display Market- The global floor POP display market is estimated to be US$ 4.2 Bn in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% till 2032.

Ride-on Power Trowel Market- The global ride-on power trowel market is likely to reach a valuation of around US$ 87 Mn in 2022. The sales of ride-on power trowel are slated to accelerate at a steady CAGR of 4.6% to top US$ 137 Mn by 2032.

Desiccant Air Breathers Market- The global desiccant air breather market is slated to expand at a steady CAGR of around 6% over the next ten years, with East Asia and Europe being lucrative markets through 2031, and the market for desiccant air breathers in North America also performing well.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter