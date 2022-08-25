Knee Arthroplasty Market Is Likely to Reach USD 13928.96 million with Growing CAGR Of 6.00% forecast By 2029

HOUSTON, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market research has recently released expansive research titled “ Global knee Arthroplasty Market ” which guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. This study provides a broader perspective of the marketplace with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases survival and success in the market. A high-ranking Knee Arthroplasty Market research report presents the solutions that empower to arrive at smart, fast, and precise decisions for the business so that it grows and surpasses its goals. Unique domain expertise, extensive international experience, and customized processes turn this report into the best one which offers scalable, cost-effective, & high-quality support to clients within deadlines. The report helps in identifying potential target market segments for the business. Experts involved in creating this report possess high-quality conceptualization, strategic thinking, and execution and interpretation skills. Quality is the main motive kept in view while preparing an international Knee Arthroplasty market document and it is achieved with a skilled & very dedicated working team.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the knee arthroplasty market which was USD 8,739.2 million in 2021, would rocket up to USD 13928.96 million by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 6.00% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029.

Grab Sample Report with Complete Graphs, Charts and Figures @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-knee-arthroplasty-market

REPORT METRIC

Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029

Base Year – 2021

Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)

Market Scenario:-

Knee replacement, commonly known as knee arthroplasty or a total knee replacement, is an surgical procedure to repair an affected arthritis knee. The knee cap of the bones that makes the knee joint are made of metal and plastic. If someone have serious knee injuries or arthritis, then knee arthroplasty is the only option. The purpose of knee replacement surgery is to resurface the damaged areas of the knee joint and to cure persistent knee pain.

Around 1.5 million surgical and traumatic injuries were recorded in America in 2018, resulting in more than 3 million physician visits, according to the American Academy of Knee and Hip Replacement. Additionally, a study published by NCBI in 2019 found that the high incidence rate of severe trauma among young adults aged 18 to 35 years old worldwide every year from 2014 to 2018 led to doctors referring approximately two-thirds of patients with sports-related injuries for a total knee replacement (TKA) procedure.

Opportunities

Increase in the number of research and development activities

An increasing number of product launches fuels the market's growth and approvals is expected to aid in the market's growth over the forecast period. This will provide beneficial opportunities for the market growth.

The Key Companies Profiled in the Knee Arthroplasty Market are :

Aesculap, Inc. (U.S.)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Corin Group (U.K.)

Medical Devices Business Services, Inc. (U.S.)

Smith+ Nephew (U.K.)

Stryker (U.S.)

Zimmer Biomet (U.S.)

Exactech, Inc. (U.S.)

Medacta International (U.S.)

MicroPort Orthopedics Inc. (Switzerland)

Medtronic (U.S.)

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (U.S.)

MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China)

Conformis Inc. (U.S.)

Get the Latest Edition of the Market Study Now @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-knee-arthroplasty-market

Our Report Offers

Evaluation of market share for regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of top industry players

Strategic recommendations for new entrants

All mentioned segments, and regional market forecasts for the next 10 years

Market Trends (Drivers, Difficulties, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities and Recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in the main business segment of the market forecast

Competitive landscaping of major general trends

Company profiling with detailed strategy, financial and recent developments

Latest technological progress mapping supply chain trends

Segmentation:- Knee Arthroplasty Market

The knee arthroplasty market is segmented based on product, device type, component, implant type, design, surgery type, fixation material, material, polyethylene inserts, and end use.

Product

Primary Knee Replacement Systems

Revision Knee Replacement Systems

Partial Knee Replacement Systems

Device Type

Three-Compartmental Knee Implants

Bi-Compartmental Knee Implants

Uni-Compartmental Knee Implants

Component

Femoral

Tibial

Patellar

Implant Type

Fixed-Bearing Implants

Mobile-Bearing Implants

Medial Pivot Implants

Design

Cruciate Retaining

Posterior Stabilized Design

Surgery Type

Traditional Surgery Type

Technology Assisted Surgery Type

Fixation Material

Cemented

Cementless

Hybrid

Material

Metal-On-Plastic

Ceramic-On-Plastic

Ceramic-On-Ceramic

Metal-On-Metal

Polyethylene Inserts

Conventional Polyethylene Inserts

Highly Cross-Linked Polyethylene Inserts

Antioxidant Polyethylene Inserts

End Use

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

The information provided in the world-class Knee Arthroplasty market research report will definitely help increase the knowledge and decision-making skills of the business, thus providing an immense opportunity for growth. The market insights of this report will help increase the return rate and drive the competitive edge within. This customized market report provides services tailored to the exact challenge. Whether it is survey work, in-depth interviewing, or a combination of multiple methods, Knee Arthroplasty marketing report will match the right methodology and personnel to the business need. Proficient team of analysts gather, analyze, and synthesize the data to accomplish challenging tasks while not setting unrealistic expectations.

Explore Latest Findings of Knee Arthroplasty Market Study @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-knee-arthroplasty-market

Knee Arthroplasty Market Dynamics:

Drivers

Rising contamination rates

The growing trend among doctors to do total knee arthroplasty using robotic technology is blossoming, and the business is being stimulated by longer-lasting recovery times and quicker increases in range of motion. The market for knee arthroplasty is expanding as a result of several variables, including the ageing population, the prevalence of arthropathy and osteoporosis, increasing contamination rates, and an increase in knee revisions.

Growing awareness about benefits of surgery

Patients are becoming more aware of the advantages of surgery over alternative forms of treatment including medication and physical therapy, which is fuelling market expansion.

Increasing geriatric population

The global geriatric population is increasing rapidly, which is expected to drive the demand for knee arthroplasty procedures in the coming years.

Regional Outlook of Global Knee Arthroplasty Market:

North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico)

Rest of Europe in Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain and Turkey)

Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines)

Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of MEA (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt and Israel)

Rest of South America as part of South America (Brazil and Argentina)

The latest industry analysis and survey on Knee Arthroplasty provides sales outlook in 20+ countries, across key categories. Insights and outlook on Knee Arthroplasty market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study.

Table Of Content:

Section 01: executive summary

Section 02: scope of the report

Section 03: research methodology

Section 04: introduction

Section 05: market landscape

Section 06: market sizing

Section 07: five forces analysis

Section 08: market segmentation by product

Section 09: market segmentation by Application

Section 10: customer landscape

Section 11: market segmentation by end-user

Section 12: regional landscape

Section 13: decision framework

Section 14: drivers and challenges

Section 15: market trends

Section 16: competitive landscape

Section 17: company profiles

Section 18: appendix

To Check the Complete Table of Contents, Click here @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-knee-arthroplasty-market

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, West Europe or Southeast Asia.

Browse More Reports by DBMR:

Artificial Knee Joint Market , By Type (Stainless Steel, Cobalt-Chromium Alloys, Titanium, Titanium Alloys, Polyethylene, Ceramics, Others), Application (Hospitals, Specialized Orthopaedic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) – Industry Trends and Forecast https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-artificial-knee-joint-market

Knee Osteoarthritis Market , By Treatment Type (Medication, Surgery, Therapy), Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Others), Dosage Form (Tablets, Injections, Others), Diagnosis (Imaging Tests, Joint Fluid Analysis, Blood Tests, Others), End-Users (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Homecare, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-knee-osteoarthritis-market

Orthopedic Knee Market , By Product Type (Knee Arthroscopy, Ligament Repair, and Others), Indication (Osteoarthritis, Cruciate and Collateral Ligament Tears, Meniscal Injuries, and Others), End-User (Hospitals, Rehabilitation Centers, Orthopedic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, and Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-orthopedic-knee-market

Spine Surgery Robots Market , By Method (Minimally Invasive Surgery, Open Surgery), Product (Systems, Accessories and Consumables), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), Approach (Anterior Approach, Posterior Approach, Lateral Approach), Condition (Degenerative Disc Disease, Disc Herniation , Fractures, Tumors, Infections, Instability, Deformity), Application (Laminectomy, Spinal Fusion, Forminatomy, Interlaminar Implant, Artificial Disc Replacement, Anterior Cervical Discectomy, Epidural lysis of adhesions, Laminotomy, OLLIF, Percutaneous Vetrebroplasty, Chronic Back Pain, Spinal Stenosis) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-spine-surgery-robots-market

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market , By Product (Reagents, Assays, Instrument), Test (Laboratory, POC), Technology (Immunodiagnostics, Microbiology, PCR, NGS, INAAT), Techniques (Conventional Techniques, Biochemical Techniques, Molecular Techniques), Condition (Bacterial Infection, Viral Infection, CNS Infections, Cardiovascular Infection, Fungal Infection, GI Infections, Sexually Transmitted Disease and Others), End User (Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic and Medical Institutes, Contract Research Organization, Hospitals and Surgical Centers, Ambulatory Clinics and Home Healthcare), Country https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-infectious-disease-diagnostics-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what the future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered to more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge is adept at creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfaction rate.

Contact Us:-