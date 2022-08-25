Proactive news headlines including NFT, Perk Labs, Pathway Health, PharmaDrug, Clean Air Metals, Amaroq Minerals and Jushi Holdings

New York , Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- NFT theft on the rise despite non-fungible bubble burst click here
- Wishpond Technologies is riding near-term momentum following record 2Q revenue, Canaccord says click here
- Los Andes Copper receives further US$5M investment from Queen's Road Capital click here
- PharmaDrug aims to file provisional patent for treatment of glaucoma in the fourth quarter this year click here
- Psyched Wellness enters eCommerce fulfillment partnership with ShipHero for its Amanita Muscaria mushroom extract Calm click here
- Pathway Health reports improved revenue for 2Q from 1Q driven by easing COVID-19 restrictions click here
- Perk Labs reveals new features and new customers for its platform click here
- Todos enrolls female Long COVID patient symptomatic for MonkeyPox into Provista Diagnostics case study series click here
- Cabral Gold reports promising high-grade gold results from five diamond drill holes at its Cuiú Cuiú project in Brazil click here
- SinglePoint subsidiary BOX Pure Air launches new division BPA Solutions as provider of indoor air quality and safety solutions for schools click here
- Prospector Metals discovers high-grade gold samples at Toogood property in Newfoundland click here
- Love Pharma says actively identifying solutions to grow presence in addiction treatment market click here
- Wellbeing Digital Sciences says subsidiary KGK Sciences wins FDA's highest safety rating for ProGo ingredient on behalf of client Hofseth BioCare click here
- Amaroq Minerals says drilling ahead of schedule at Nalunaq gold project as it posts 2Q results click here
- Jushi Holdings announces opening of fourth medical cannabis dispensary in Virginia click here
- Clean Air Metals announces new assay results for Escape and Current deposits at Thunder Bay North Project click here
- enCore Energy completes installation of wellfield monitor wells for Rosita Extension Production Area in South Texas click here
- Copper Fox Metals updates on Eaglehead polymetallic porphyry copper project in British Columbia click here
- Lavras Gold highlights achievements in first operational quarter since launch click here
- Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp provides updated timeline for low-cost fuel cell development click here
