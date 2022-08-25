One Stitch At A Time: New Children’s Book EMMA JEAN’S SEW-N-SEW Teaches Children How To Overcome Adversity

Ridgeland, Mississippi, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following her critically acclaimed “The 12 Days of a Soul Food Christmas”, author LaShonda Stewart’s unveils her second book “Emma Jean’s Sew-N-Sew,” featuring beloved family members from her "Big Mama" series. Teaching children how to overcome adversity with conviction, Stewart’s new children’s book confronts the topic of fitting in at school and acts as the perfect conversation starter for school aged children who are experiencing teasing or bullying.

In “Emma Jean’s Sew-N-Sew,” Big Mama’s daughter Emma Jean doesn’t have the money to buy her daughter London the latest fashions. But after finding her grandmother’s sewing machine while clearing out the basement, she resolves to make London some new clothes. Relying on family traditions, ingenuity, and her newfound talent, Emma Jean sews each garment with love. When a school bully targets London because of her homemade fashion, she refuses to wear anymore of her mother’s clothes. But when the school dance rolls around, London will discover just how cool a hand-crafted dress can be and Emma Jean learns what the world really thinks of her designs.

A seasoned educator, Stewart knows firsthand just how important it is for children to fit in. And children and parents alike can surely relate to London’s plight of wanting to wear fashionable clothes. But by the end of the story, London will learn what it really means to stand out from the crowd. Through her book, Stewart hopes to provide children the opportunity to explore their own sources of creativity and discover what makes them truly unique to give them the confidence and conviction they need when faced with adversity. A heartfelt tale of a mother’s love and devotion, Emma Jean’s Sew-N-Sew imparts a valuable lesson on what is lost when trying to conform.

Emma Jean’s Sew-N-Sew is available for purchase online at Amazon.com.

About the Author:

LaShonda M. Stewart, PhD is the author of The 12 Days of a Soul Food Christmas. She is a professor at Southern Illinois University’s School of Management and Marketing within the College of Business and Analytics. Her area of expertise is public budgeting and financial management, and her research has been published in academic and business journals. When not writing children’s books, she enjoys other creative pursuits including motivational speaking. She lives in Illinois.

