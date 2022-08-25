Pocono Mountain Recovery Center Named by Newsweek as One of Pennsylvania’s Top Addiction Treatment Centers

HENRYVILLE, Pa., Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pocono Mountain Recovery Center is proud to announce that it was named on Newsweek’s list of best addiction treatment centers in Pennsylvania for 2022.

This is the third edition of Newsweek’s report on America’s Best Addiction Treatment Centers. Newsweek partnered with Statista, a global consumer data and market research firm, to identify which treatment centers provide the highest quality of care. Twenty-five states were included in the survey, and the final scores were broken down at the state level. The states that were included are those that have the highest number of addiction treatment centers according to data provided by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

More than 4,000 medical professionals, including therapists, counselors, medical doctors, and managers and administrators in the addiction field, shared their opinions by participating in an online survey, which was administered in June and July 2022.

Facilities that are named on Newsweek’s list were assigned scores based on the results of the online survey and accreditation data provided by SAMHSA. The scores were based on a number of factors, including quality of care, follow-up care, and service, as well as accommodations, amenities, and accreditation.

The final list compiled by Newsweek and Statista included 330 addiction treatment centers, representing the top 8%-17% of facilities in 25 states.

“Pocono Mountain Recovery Center is committed to providing high-quality treatment for people who have substance use disorders, and we are proud to be recognized as one of Newsweek’s Best Addiction Treatment Centers,” said Pocono Mountain Recovery Center CEO Bo Hoban. “Pocono Mountain provides uncompromising care in a safe and serene setting to help people achieve a life of long-term recovery.”

About Pocono Mountain Recovery Center

Pocono Mountain Recovery Center is one of eastern Pennsylvania’s leading addiction treatment centers for adults age 18 and older. Located in Henryville, Pennsylvania, the facility offers a number of programming options, including residential treatment, detoxification services, outpatient programming, and a medication-assisted treatment program. The caring and compassionate staff at Pocono Mountain Recovery Center assists clients as they navigate their recovery journeys. For more information, please visit www.poconomountainrecoverycenter.com.