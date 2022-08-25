Meet your new virtual HR expert: BrAInBox

Toronto, ON, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peninsula Canada, a trusted HR and health & safety advisory firm, is always finding innovative ways to support small businesses. Peninsula is excited to announce the addition of a new artificial intelligence system to serve their clients' needs better. Meet BrAInBox; it combines 30 years of employee relations experience and powerful AI to give Peninsula's clients 24/7 access to fast, reliable, and accurate HR and employment-related advice.

"Our goal is to make it easier for business owners to run their organization and give them the time to focus on what matters - growth. Our latest tool, BrAInBox, lets us do just that," says Andrew Caldwell, HR Advisory Manager at Peninsula Canada. "Business owners are always on the go and often find themselves in situations where they need an answer right away, and they don't always have time to pick up the phone to get advice. BrAInBox gives our clients the answers they need instantly with the click of a button. Every answer is vetted, reviewed, and prepared by one of our qualified HR professionals. It's handy when a business owner or manager needs a quick fact check or can't speak on the phone to our advisors because the employee might be within earshot."

How does it work? Business owners can simply use the search bar to ask their questions. Whether they need help with sick pay, vacation planning or misconduct, BrAInBox will give them an answer professionally curated by our team of certified experts. It really is that easy!

"As one of the largest HR consultancies, advising over 100,000 companies globally, our clients know they can always rely on us for trustworthy HR advice." Andrew Caldwell concludes.

Clients will have access to BrAInBox on their first day with Peninsula, meaning they will now have multiple ways to access expert advice on their terms to ensure they are set up for success.

Peninsula invites business owners across the country to access best-in-class advice to help save them time and support their companies' growth.

If you have any questions or would like more details, please contact sally.abu-samra@peninsula-ca.com

###