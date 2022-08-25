Shred Shed Live Wows Crowds at British Motor Show

Castle Donington, United Kingdom, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shred Shed Live the BeFastR event, will appear for the final time this year (at present) at the enormous Coventry Motofest, taking centre stage at the unique event that sees the entirety of Coventry city centre closed and dedicated to all things automotive for an entire weekend. Between the 10th & 11th of September, almost 300,000 people will descend on the UK’s “Motor City” to experience everything from Land Rovers to scooters, and everything in between. It even sees the extensive ring road closed to the public and opened up to hundreds of modern & historic race cars & bikes, all of which do their best to wow the crowds at the competitive (and FIA sanctioned) time trail event.

For 4 days last week, Farnborough International Exhibition Centre played host to the reincarnated British Motor Show. With more than 80,000 people passing through it’s gates throughout the event, entertainment was a must for the hoards of automotive fans, and Cinch, the online car purchasing platform that swept the nation during lockdown, didn’t disappoint, with a number of high-octane demonstrations laid on, much to the delight of the crowds.

The Bridgestone Motorsport Arena played host to the most thrilling events, as you’d expect, and the unofficial highlight had to be the high-speed sideways thrill ride that is Shred Shed Live! The innovative idea behind the show is to meld the world of entertainment and precision drift driving. With Nathan Black at the helm, a celebrated West End playwright, comedian, and wrestling promoter, it was all but guaranteed that the crowd would be transfixed as 6 of the country’s highest specification drift cars took to the tarmac, piloted by some well known faces in the precision & stunt driving world, including Aims Hill, whom many will recognise from the Top Gear tribute to Eddie Kidd, and Danny McGuire.

The basic premise behind the show sees the two teams of FastR and Crewsade pitched head-to-head, with the ultimate prize of a genuine, jewel encrusted (and very heavy, it has to be said) wrestling belt awarded to the victors at the end of each event. The billing suits both brands perfectly, with FastR appearing as the clean cut, corporate good guys, and Crewsade the street punks who are there to ignore the rules and upset the establishment.

The show is the brainchild of the aforementioned Nathan Black, Al Harris, the man behind Crewsade and a professional drifter in his own right, and Luke Clayton, the founder of FastR, who’s mission to open the world of motorsport up to everyone, and provide opportunities to those who wouldn’t normally have them within the industry, is taking off at a pace as impressive as the drift cars in the show.

With the likes of Monster Energy supporting Shred Shed Live, which started in 2021, it’s obvious that this is an event destined for greatness, providing the spectacular drift displays with a well written storyline and a genuine sense of entertainment. The condensed outings at the British Motor Show were just 30 minutes each, but the full shebang is more than 4-hours long. You’d think that watching cars drift around for that long would become boring, but it just doesn’t, and is absolutely spellbinding for everyone involved, with games such as car football giving huge laughs.

Coventry Motofest is completely free, and gives a rare opportunity to see, hear and feel some of the world’s finest motorsport machinery on the public roads, with the sounds of race tuned power plants filling the city’s tunnels for hours on end. It’s something you don’t want to miss. If you do, tune into the FastR Facebook and Instagram page for exclusive content.

