Ministry for Italians in the world: giving a voice to the needs of Italians abroad

Rome, Roma, Italy , Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The MAIE wants to reopen the ministry that deals with the requests of Italians residing outside the national territory

Once upon a time, there was the Ministry for Italians in the World (MIM). Once upon a time, and now it is gone.

Today the MAIE North America (Movimento Associativo Italiani all’Estero) is clamoring for the Ministry for Italians in the world to be reopened and to return to its original functions and objectives. Italians abroad need a body that controls and takes care of the problems of the various communities present worldwide: it is no longer possible to ignore these needs.

The attention of the parties in Rome toward Italians residing abroad has diminished to almost disappearing. As if the approximately 50 million men and women far from national borders were not a sufficient reason to seriously consider the needs of those who live far from Italy.

The lack of representation in the Senate of politicians who know the situation of the Italian communities abroad makes it difficult to manage their problems.

Traditional politicians prioritize the interests of local communities located on the national territory, but who is the spokesperson for the demands of foreign communities?

The MAIE fits into this void to fill it: as the first party born abroad and for citizens residing abroad, the primary objective we have is to give a voice to all those Italians outside national borders, considering the differences between the various communities and the feeling of belonging that unites them.

Although the various foreign communities have different needs, there is still a strong bond that unites them to their land of origin. We must understand that that feeling must be protected because it translates into a great resource that nourishes even those who remain.

To this end, it is necessary to restore the Ministry for Italians in the world, to understand it as a bridge that connects not only ideally but also concretely all Italians around the world.

As specified on the website of the Archives of the Italian Senate, the matters falling within the competence of the MIM concerned: general policies concerning Italian communities abroad; information, updating and cultural promotion; coordinated intervention by the State and the Regions; the enhancement of the role of Italian entrepreneurs residing abroad.

From there, the MAIE wants to start again.





