Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market Size is projected to reach USD 8.76 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.12%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autoclaved aerated concrete , also referred to as AAC, is a precast green building material. It has been in use in the global autoclaved aerated concrete market for decades. AAC is extensively used in residential, commercial, and industrial construction owing to its lightweight, high-insulating, load-bearing, increased durability, and availability in a wide range of sizes and strengths. As compared to traditional red bricks AAC blocks are three times lighter and more durable making them an ideal material. Chemical reactions owing to aluminum paste, high heat, and pressure provide AAC its distinctive features such as lightness, porous structure, and completely different structure from other concrete materials.





Regional analysis:

Geographically, the global autoclaved aerated concrete market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Emerging economies such as China and India contribute the highest share in the Asia pacific autoclaved aerated concrete market. Rapid urbanization in these regions has resulted in the development of smart cities. In India cities like New Delhi, Mumbai and others have been listed as top smart cities for the year 2017 by Smart Cities Index, thereby increasing demand for AAC market for associated constructions in these areas. China is estimated to have a major share of smart cities projects which is followed by India having investments of approx. 203172 crores, according to SMARTNET (Solutions Exchange for Urban Transformation of India). Additionally, government-undertaken initiatives promoting construction is one of the major drivers for the AAC market. For instance, in India mission initiated under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, “Housing for All “have contributed to propelling market demand. Apart from India, China is a thriving developing economy expected to grow rapidly owing to the speedy development of urbanization and rapidly growing population.

AAC material was first developed in 1924 in Sweden, Europe. There is a huge demand for material in Europe owing to high awareness about the material. Various business incentive policies offered by legislative bodies and high demand from the commercial sector is a major factor driving the growth of the European autoclaved aerated concrete market. According to the European AAC Association, there are more than 100 AAC manufacturing plants in 18 countries which are producing 15 million cubic meters of AAC every year. This amount of AAC material is used in construction as a green solution in about 300,000 homes which boosts the growth of the market in the Europe region. Continuous development of the construction industry and booming green building material concept particularly in Germany contribute to a large share of the European autoclaved aerated concrete market.

Autoclaved aerated concrete market in North America is estimated to grow considerably. This is attributed to factors such as a preference for wood-based construction all over the region. Likewise, an autoclaved aerated concrete market in MEA is likely to propel during the forecast period, and the growth of market is attributed to the establishment of state councils in several regions by the World Green Building Council (WGBC) and various other government-supportive activities implemented in the region.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 8.76 Billion by 2030 CAGR 7.12% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, End-Use, Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Biltech Building Elements Limited (India), Xella Group (Germany), Bauroc International AS (Estonia), AERCON AAC (USA), H+H International (Denmark), Eastland Building Materials Co (China)., Bulidmate (India), UltraTech Cement Ltd. (India), BIGBLOC Construction (India), Brickwell (India) and Hil Ltd (India) Key Market Opportunities Rapid Growth In Advanced Materials Industry Enhances Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market Key Market Drivers Owing to government initiative promoting construction majorly drives growth of global market

Segmental Insights:

The Global autoclaved aerated concrete market is segmented by product type, end-use, and region.

On the basis of product type, market is segmented into blocks, panels, and others. Construction of walls made with AAC blocks is comparatively cost-effective over traditional bricks, owing low density of AAC blocks reducing structural load. Moreover, labor required by AAC blocks is significantly less which results in considerable time savings. These factors are expected to drive the growth of block segment during the forecast period 2022-2030.

On the account of end-use, autoclaved aerated concrete market is categorized into residential, industrial, commercial, and others. The residential segment is expected to witness significant growth owing to urbanization and the associated need for economical housing is projected to contribute to the growth.





Key Insights

The global autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market size was valued at USD 4720.79 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 8766.98 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.12 % during the forecast period, 2022–2030.

On the basis of product type , the market is segmented into blocks, panels, and others.

On the account of end-use , the autoclaved aerated concrete market is categorized into residential, industrial, commercial, and others.

Geographically, the global autoclaved aerated concrete market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.





Some of the major players in the autoclaved aerated concrete market include

Biltech Building Elements Limited (India)

Xella Group (Germany)

Bauroc International AS (Estonia)

AERCON AAC (USA)

H+H International (Denmark)

Eastland Building Materials Co (China)

Bulidmate (India)

UltraTech Cement Ltd. (India)

BIGBLOC Construction (India)

Brickwell (India)

Hil Ltd (India)





Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market Segmentation

By Product

Blocks

Panels

Others

By End-Use

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA





