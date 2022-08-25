IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – July 2022

English French

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for July 2022.



Mutual fund assets totalled $1.864 trillion at the end of July 2022. Assets increased by $76.2 billion or 4.3% compared to June 2022. Mutual funds recorded net redemptions of $4.5 billion in July 2022.

ETF assets totalled $303.7 billion at the end of July 2022. Assets increased by $14.8 billion or 5.1% compared to June 2022. ETFs recorded net sales of $1.5 billion in July 2022.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Jul. 2022 Jun. 2022 Jul. 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Long-term Funds Balanced (3,278 ) (4,980 ) 4,958 (7,246 ) 44,681 Equity (1,377 ) (3,441 ) 1,886 2,124 27,842 Bond (311 ) (3,358 ) 2,075 (6,594 ) 11,456 Specialty (80 ) 64 413 890 3,986 Total Long-term Funds (5,045 ) (11,716 ) 9,332 (10,827 ) 87,965 Total Money Market Funds 500 1,287 (447 ) 2,754 (6,546 ) Total (4,546 ) (10,429 ) 8,885 (8,073 ) 81,419

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Jul. 2022 Jun. 2022 Jul. 2021 Dec. 2021 Long-term Funds Balanced 916.8 882.4 979.5 1,024.9 Equity 661.5 626.5 701.8 747.7 Bond 234.6 228.6 259.5 261.5 Specialty 21.8 21.6 19.5 22.2 Total Long-term Funds 1,834.7 1,759.1 1,960.2 2,056.3 Total Money Market Funds 29.5 28.9 27.2 26.4 Total 1,864.2 1,788.0 1,987.4 2,082.7

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Jul. 2022 Jun. 2022 Jul. 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Long-term Funds Balanced 202 23 292 1,368 2,620 Equity (730 ) (2,248 ) 2,449 8,814 20,535 Bond 719 1,499 (362 ) 3,494 7,667 Specialty 375 (609 ) 273 1,139 6,073 Total Long-term Funds 566 (1,336 ) 2,651 14,814 36,895 Total Money Market Funds 938 666 357 2,730 (1,216 ) Total 1,505 (670 ) 3,009 17,544 35,680

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Jul. 2022 Jun. 2022 Jul. 2021 Dec. 2021 Long-term Funds Balanced 12.1 11.3 10.5 12.1 Equity 194.1 184.6 200.4 225.2 Bond 77.7 75.2 85.9 89.6 Specialty 10.7 9.7 10.6 13.6 Total Long-term Funds 294.7 280.8 307.5 340.5 Total Money Market Funds 9.1 8.1 6.0 6.6 Total 303.7 288.9 313.6 347.1

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 91% of total mutual fund industry assets) is complemented by data from Investor Economics to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to IFIC ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.



About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together approximately 150 organizations, including fund managers, dealers, professional and back-office service providers, to strengthen the integrity of the investment funds industry, foster public confidence in investment funds, and enable investors to achieve good outcomes. By connecting savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation.

