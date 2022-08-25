IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – July 2022

Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Assets and Sales

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for July 2022.

Mutual fund assets totalled $1.864 trillion at the end of July 2022. Assets increased by $76.2 billion or 4.3% compared to June 2022. Mutual funds recorded net redemptions of $4.5 billion in July 2022.

ETF assets totalled $303.7 billion at the end of July 2022. Assets increased by $14.8 billion or 5.1% compared to June 2022. ETFs recorded net sales of $1.5 billion in July 2022.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*        

      
Asset ClassJul. 2022Jun. 2022Jul. 2021YTD 2022YTD 2021
Long-term Funds     
Balanced(3,278)(4,980)4,958 (7,246)44,681 
Equity(1,377)(3,441)1,886 2,124 27,842 
Bond(311)(3,358)2,075 (6,594)11,456 
Specialty(80)64 413 890 3,986 
Total Long-term Funds(5,045)(11,716)9,332 (10,827)87,965 
Total Money Market Funds500 1,287 (447)2,754 (6,546)
Total(4,546)(10,429)8,885 (8,073)81,419 
           
           

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions)*

     
Asset ClassJul. 2022Jun. 2022Jul. 2021Dec. 2021
Long-term Funds    
Balanced916.8882.4979.51,024.9
Equity661.5626.5701.8747.7
Bond234.6228.6259.5261.5
Specialty21.821.619.522.2
Total Long-term Funds1,834.71,759.11,960.22,056.3
Total Money Market Funds29.528.927.226.4
Total 1,864.21,788.01,987.42,082.7
     

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

      
Asset ClassJul. 2022Jun. 2022Jul. 2021YTD 2022YTD 2021
Long-term Funds     
Balanced202 23 292 1,3682,620 
Equity(730)(2,248)2,449 8,81420,535 
Bond719 1,499 (362)3,4947,667 
Specialty375 (609)273 1,1396,073 
Total Long-term Funds566 (1,336)2,651 14,81436,895 
Total Money Market Funds938 666 357 2,730(1,216)
Total 1,505 (670)3,009 17,54435,680 
          
          

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions)*

     
Asset ClassJul. 2022Jun. 2022Jul. 2021Dec. 2021
Long-term Funds    
Balanced12.111.310.512.1
Equity194.1184.6200.4225.2
Bond77.775.285.989.6
Specialty10.79.710.613.6
Total Long-term Funds294.7280.8307.5340.5
Total Money Market Funds9.18.16.06.6
Total303.7288.9313.6347.1
     

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 91% of total mutual fund industry assets) is complemented by data from Investor Economics to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

  1. Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds.
  2. Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to IFIC ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting.
  3. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds.
  4. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors.
  5. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

