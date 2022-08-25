SPIN Magazine Unveils Stunning Cover Featuring paris jackson

"It’s a testament to Jackson’s strength of character that she writes unguardedly… With raw, personal and earnest lyrics, Jackson articulates her pain and longing with rich metaphors and vivid imagery...expressed by her sweet, warm and soulful vocals."



NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- paris jackson has taken over the indie-alternative music scene, and this month, she takes over SPIN, appearing on the latest cover of the legendary magazine. In exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of the shoot, paris gazes into the camera, laughs, and strums a guitar, showing off the alluring boho-grunge style that the singer, songwriter, model, actress, and activist takes effortlessly from the stage to the catwalk to in front of the camera lens.

The cover arrives during a busy year for paris. Her surprise EP, The Lost, dropped in February via Republic Records. She lit up SXSW with her debut performances at the festival, which was then followed by her single, “lighthouse,” in May. The song was produced by Butch Walker and sonically inspired by 90’s bands like Weezer and Marvelous 3 that have a pop twist. In July, she was unveiled as a model in a campaign for Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line, SKIMS.

paris has enjoyed a multi-faceted career, releasing her debut album, wilted, to critical acclaim in 2020. She has graced the covers of celebrated fashion magazines including Harper’s Bazaar Spain and international editions of Vogue, among others. In January of 2020, she made her runway debut in designer Jean Paul Gaultier’s final show.

It’s only fitting that this fashion-savvy triple threat should join the lineup of talented artists who have graced the covers of SPIN, including The Black Keys, YungBlud, Machine Gun Kelly, Denzel Curry, Kehlani, and many more.

About paris jackson:

Singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, actress, and activist paris jackson delivered her debut album, wilted, in 2020, joined by collaborators Andy Hull and Robert McDowell of Manchester Orchestra. Upon arrival, it captured #1 on the iTunes US Alternative Albums Chart and incited the applause of NPR, Rolling Stone, Associated Press, Entertainment Weekly, E! News, People, NME, NYLON, Refinery29, WWD, and more. Additionally, she ignited late-night television with an emotionally charged rendition of “let down” on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!. paris remained prolific in 2021 with The Struts’ collaboration “Low Key In Love,” before sharing the lost EP as a surprise gift for her fans in early 2022 and lighting up SXSW with her debut performance at the festival. Now, paris re-introduces herself with an honest and raw signature sound on her latest single, “lighthouse,” produced by singer, songwriter, musician, and producer Butch Walker. The song arrived alongside the official music video, which was inspired by the iconic video for Nirvana’s “Sliver.” paris debuted the track with an electric performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “lighthouse” sets the stage for more new music to come from paris jackson this year.

ABOUT SPIN

SPIN is one of the most recognizable names in music and pop culture. In early 2020, SPIN launched a new generation of the legendary media group, putting the brand back where it belongs — at the center of the zeitgeist. Recent digital covers have featured some of today’s biggest stars, including The Black Keys, YungBlud, Machine Gun Kelly, Jack Harlow, Denzel Curry, Run the Jewels, and Kehlani, coupled with probing journalism and in-depth interviews, hit series 5 Albums I Can't Live Without, A Day In the Life Of, and Artist x Artist, as well as original videos.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b990fce5-c172-432a-a408-aa67f2631e4c