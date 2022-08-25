Nasdaq to Resume Trading in Smart Powerr Corp.

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading will resume in Smart Powerr Corp. (Nasdaq: CREG) today, August 25, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Trading in the company’s stock was halted on August 25, 2022 at 11:07:03 a.m. Eastern Time.



