English Danish

Company Announcement

25 August 2022

Announcement No. 19

NKT A/S announces results of its tender offer for hybrid securities

NKT A/S announces the results of its invitation to holders of its EUR 150m Callable Subordinated Capital Securities due 3018 with ISIN code DK0030427661 (the “Securities”) to tender such Securities for purchase by NKT A/S for cash (the “Tender Offer”).

The Tender Offer was announced on 22 August 2022 and was made subject to the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer, set out in the tender information document dated 22 August 2022.

Following expiration of the Tender Offer, which has now occurred, EUR 94,272,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Securities had been validly tendered pursuant to the Tender Offer. It is hereby announced that NKT A/S has accepted for purchase EUR 94,272,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Securities.

The purchase price together with any accrued and unpaid interest on the Securities will be paid to holders whose Securities have been accepted for purchase by NKT A/S. Settlement of the Tender Offer will occur on 1 September 2022.

The outstanding Securities, which have not been accepted for purchase by NKT A/S, will be redeemed on 12 September 2022 (the “Redemption Date”) at a redemption price equal to the principal amount of the Securities together with interest accrued up until the day before the Redemption Date.

Danske Bank A/S, Nordea Bank Abp and Nykredit Bank A/S acted as dealer managers and tender agents.

The information provided in this announcement does not change the 2022 financial outlook for NKT.

