Azure Acres Recovery Center Named by Newsweek as One of California’s Top Addiction Treatment Centers

SEBASTOPOL, Calif., Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azure Acres Recovery Center is proud to announce that it ranked No. 9 on Newsweek’s list of best addiction treatment centers in California for 2022.

This is the third edition of Newsweek’s report on America’s Best Addiction Treatment Centers. Newsweek partnered with Statista, a global consumer data and market research firm, to identify which treatment centers provide the highest quality of care. Twenty-five states were included in the survey, and the final scores were broken down at the state level. The states that were included are those that have the highest number of addiction treatment centers according to data provided by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

More than 4,000 medical professionals, including therapists, counselors, medical doctors, and managers and administrators in the addiction field, shared their opinions by participating in an online survey, which was administered in June and July 2022.

Facilities that are named on Newsweek’s list were assigned scores based on the results of the online survey and accreditation data provided by SAMHSA. The scores were based on a number of factors, including quality of care, follow-up care, and service, as well as accommodations, amenities, and accreditation.

The final list compiled by Newsweek and Statista included 330 addiction treatment centers, representing the top 8%-17% of facilities in 25 states.

“We feel honored to have been named on Newsweek’s list of best addiction treatment centers in California,” said Azure Acres CEO Mark Sawyer. “The staff at Azure Acres is comprised of dedicated, passionate employees who work daily to provide high-quality care for our patients. This recognition is a testament to their hard work and their commitment to our patients.”

About Azure Acres Recovery Center

Azure Acres Recovery Center has been providing addiction treatment services for more than 60 years. Programming at Azure Acres has evolved through the decades to reflect evidence-based improvements in the science of addiction treatment. By providing person-focused care that is based on the time-tested principles and practices of the 12-Step recovery model, Azure Acres has helped more than 20,000 people take the first steps toward a drug-free future. For more information, please visit www.azureacres.com.