Company Announcement

25 August 2022

Announcement No. 20

NKT A/S successfully issues green hybrid securities

NKT A/S has now priced the new EUR denominated green callable subordinated capital securities (the “Securities”).

The aggregate principal amount of the Securities will be EUR 150,000,000.

The issue price of the Securities will be 100% and the Securities will bear a coupon of 7.240% p.a. until the first call date. The settlement date for the Securities is 1 September 2022. The maturity date is 1 July 3022 with a first call date on 1 July 2026.

- We are pleased to successfully complete the issuance of new green hybrid securities with high investor interest supporting our growth ambitions in connecting a greener world with high quality power cables. It is an acknowledgement from investors that NKT will continue to be a key player in the growing power cable market in the years ahead, says NKT CFO, Line Andrea Fandrup.

The net proceeds from the Securities will be applied for financing or refinancing of tangible assets and operational expenditures that have been evaluated to have distinct sustainable benefits in accordance with NKT’s Green Finance Framework.

The Securities are intended to be listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S’ regulated market (under the Sustainable Debt segment) no later than 31 December 2022.

Danske Bank A/S, Nordea Bank Abp and Nykredit Bank A/S acted as joint bookrunners for the Securities.

The information provided in this announcement does not change the 2022 financial outlook for NKT.

Investor Relations: Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel: +45 2494 1654

Press: Louise W. Naldal, Head of Group Communications, tel: +45 2982 0022

