Bassett Receives $82 Million Scriven Foundation Grant to Support Improved Access to Care and Key Investments in Staff

Cooperstown, NY, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bassett Medical Center is the recipient of an $82 million grant from the Scriven Foundation to make rapid improvements resulting in greater patient care access. The health system will also launch significant recruitment and retention initiatives for staff in key areas.

“Bassett has strived to provide excellent patient care as a leader in fostering healthy rural communities for more than a century,” says Tommy Ibrahim, MD, MHA, President & CEO of Bassett Healthcare Network. “Like hospitals and health systems across the country, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has created many challenges in retention and recruitment, especially among physicians, advanced practice clinicians, and nurses, which is negatively and unacceptably impacting patient access to care.”

“Bassett provides care and services to patients across eight counties and 5,600 square miles in central New York state,” remarks Jane Forbes Clark, Chair of the Bassett Medical Center Board of Directors and President of the Scriven Foundation. “The organization’s tremendous footprint connects many thousands of patients with care who otherwise would not have access. I am proud of the critically important work Bassett has accomplished over more than 100 years – and continues to build upon – in rural medicine. On behalf of the Scriven Foundation, we are pleased to offer this impactful investment to bolster resources, benefits, and recruitment efforts for Bassett’s clinical workforce.”

“We are deeply grateful to the Scriven Foundation and Jane Forbes Clark for their remarkable support of Bassett and the communities we serve. This grant is immensely generous, and truly transformative for Bassett,” added Dr. Ibrahim. “Our continued success as an independent health system is possible because of mission-driven partnerships with organizations like the Scriven Foundation.”

“This innovative grant will fund new programs to address the challenges rural health care operations encounter every day while ensuring continued financial stability,” explains Doug Hastings, Chair of the Bassett Healthcare Network Board of Directors. Some of the programs the Scriven Foundation restricted grant will make possible include enhanced new investments in:

More competitive salaries, benefits, and retirement for practitioners

Improving access to childcare for employees

Increasing affordable housing options for employees

Developing new mentorship opportunities with local nursing schools

Decreasing administrative demands on practitioners by acquiring more support staff and implementing technologically driven solutions

Increasing education and training programs for clinical staff

“This grant is truly a game-changer for patient care at Bassett,” shared Dr. Henry Weil, Chief Operating Officer for Bassett Medical Center and Chief Clinical & Academic Officer for Bassett Healthcare Network. “From our founding in 1922 to today, Bassett has discovered innovative ways to push the boundaries of rural health. The opportunities and benefits that this grant provides are immeasurable as we work to reaffirm Bassett as a best place to work and practice and best-in-class academic medical center. Most importantly, it ensures better access, care, health, and wellness for our patients and communities.”

In addition to the grant from the Scriven Foundation, Bassett recently announced that it has already invested approximately $50 million in increased compensation for its non-practitioner workforce this past year.

Bassett is also continuing to grow and deepen its partnership with Columbia University through their shared medical education, research, and clinical initiatives, helping to foster healthy rural communities.

“As a passionate advocate for advanced rural health care, I am tremendously excited about the transformational impact this Scriven Foundation grant will have on the long-standing partnership between Columbia University and Bassett,” says Katrina Armstrong, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Dean of the Faculties of Health Sciences and the Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. “This is a great day for our patients and for those of us committed to addressing disparities and advancing health equity.”

###

About the Scriven Foundation

Founded in 1937, the Scriven Foundation focuses its efforts on supporting nonprofit organizations in the arts, education, environment, health care, and human services that serve the citizens of Otsego County, New York.