Gulf Coast Sand Acquires Shale Support Assets

BATON ROUGE, La., Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gulf Coast Sand (GCS), the largest privately-owned and independent producer and supplier for specialized sands, blended sands, abrasives, and gravel, today announces it’s acquisition of the assets originating from Shale Support, LLC. With this move, GCS establishes itself as the largest independent, privately-owned aggregate company along the Gulf Coast and boasts more than 900 mineable acres of aggregate reserves.

Additionally, the acquisition provides GCS two fluid bed driers, 10 mineral separators, and 24,000 thousand tons of silo storage, all paired with truck and unit rail train load out capabilities. These assets will also allow the company to have the ability to provide local markets of Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama and Florida with traditional construction aggregates as well as sand for specialized uses nationally within the oil and gas industry. GCS will also custom blend and size industrial sands for distribution across the U.S. through its privately-owned fleet of trucks and rail cars.

GCS will complete its follow-on investments by the end of 2022, including plans to update wet plant operations by streamlining equipment and transitioning to a more technical approach that will allow the company to better meets its customers’ needs.

“By properly sizing our dredge and our screening equipment to process all of the reserves, we will become much more efficient, while at the same time increasing our output and yield,” said Ryan Morales, president, GCS.

“Gulf Coast Sand’s newly acquired assets were previously used to service the energy industry almost exclusively. Now, we are committed to a more balanced approach. We will be leveraging all of our reserves and state-of-the-art processing equipment to better serve both the energy industry as well as the industrial sand market. As a result, Gulf Coast Sand will be stronger and more diversified,” said Jeff Bartlam, CEO, GCS.

