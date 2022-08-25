Instawork Offers Charlotte Workers Ability to Make a Living Wage

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instawork, the leading platform for connecting businesses with skilled workers, announced today the platform's availability to hourly workers in the Charlotte, North Carolina, area looking to earn more money and make a living wage.

In Charlotte, the average hourly pay rate on the Instawork platform is $16.13, more than double the local minimum wage of $7.25 - an hourly rate that has not been increased by the state in more than a decade.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Living Wage Calculator estimates that a single adult without children would need to make more than double that to support themselves.

More than 22,000 people in Charlotte have already downloaded the Instawork app and are working to staff business locations across the area. The most common role in the area is general labor.

"Charlotte's workers deserve a fair living wage to support themselves and their families," said Kira Caban, Instawork's Head of Strategic Communications. "Instawork offers them that, particularly in a time when inflation has increased the cost of everyday necessities like gas and groceries."

Pros can easily create a profile, find a shift that matches their skills and interests, and start working in as little as 24 hours.

Hourly professionals (Instawork Pros) using Instawork experience:

Work flexibility: build schedules around personal lives and income goals.

build schedules around personal lives and income goals. Financial stability: view shift earnings before you work.

view shift earnings before you work. Unlimited income potential: work as little or as much as you want.

work as little or as much as you want. Get paid quickly: ability to get paid the same day.

ability to get paid the same day. Unique and exciting work opportunities.

Businesses that rely on Instawork Pros range from nationally-recognized hotels and restaurant groups to some of the city's favorite local hot spots and sports venues. These businesses are consistently matched with high-quality, reliable Pros to fill available shifts and deliver valuable services. The Instawork platform encourages both hourly workers and businesses to rate each other on a five-star scale after each shift to help match future shifts with those who are best qualified.

Businesses using Instawork experience:

Quick access to qualified workers in their community.

to qualified workers in their community. Improved operational efficiency with quality and reliable staffing.

with quality and reliable staffing. Increased customer loyalty due to happier staff and better experiences.

due to happier staff and better experiences. Time saved on administrative tasks, returning focus to other top priorities.

Instawork is currently staffing businesses in more than 30 markets across the U.S. and Canada. Those interested in learning more about Instawork should visit www.instawork.com or download the app.

About Instawork

Founded in 2016, Instawork is the leading flexible work app for local, hourly professionals. Its digital marketplace connects thousands of businesses and more than three million workers, filling a critical role in local economies. Instawork has been featured on CBS News, the Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Associated Press, and more. In 2022, Instawork was ranked in the top 10% of the country's fastest-growing companies by Inc. 5000 and was included in the Forbes Next Billion Dollar Startup list. Instawork was also named the 2022 ACE Award recipient for "Best Innovation," one of the "Best Business Apps" by Business Insider. Instawork helps businesses in the food & beverage, hospitality, and warehouse/logistics industries fill temporary and permanent job opportunities in more than 25 markets across the U.S. and Canada. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Media Contact

Kira Caban

Head of Strategic Communications

kcaban@instawork.com

