Pathway Health Aligns With the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Nursing to Provide Geri-Res LTC Nurse Residency Program

LAKE ELMO, Minn. and MADISON, Wis., Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pathway Health, a leading health care consulting services, interim management, executive search and education company, announces it has entered a licensing agreement with the Center for Aging Research and Education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Nursing to incorporate and distribute the Geri-Res Long Term Care Nurse Residency Program through the Pathway Learning Network. The self-paced course curriculum offers essential training and a dual mentor/mentee curriculum for clinical coaches, registered nurses and licensed practical nurses.



“We are pleased to offer the Geri-Res Long Term Care Nurse Residency Program Courses through this strategic relationship with the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Nursing,” said Peter B. Schuna, Chief Executive Officer of Pathway Health. “This partnership supports our focus of providing solutions that assist health care leaders uphold a high quality standard of providing care,” he continued.

A recent study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society highlights that staff turnover is considered an important indicator of nursing home quality. The mean annual turnover rates across the U.S. are approximately 44% for registered nurses and 46% for the total nursing staff.

“Those who are receiving care in skilled nursing facilities typically have very complex care needs that require specialized skills to competently practice in this highly-skilled environment,” shared Barbara J. Bowers, PhD, RN, FAAN, Professor Emerita and Founding Director of the Center for Aging Research and Education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Nursing. “The Geri-Res Long Term Care Nurse Residency Program addresses providers’ recruitment and retention efforts by developing nurses’ skill sets, leading to better job preparedness, higher job satisfaction and longer job retention,” she continued.

For more information, visit PathwayHealth.com or PathwayLearningNetwork.com.

