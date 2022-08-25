Travere Therapeutics to Present Abstracts at the Society for the Study of Inborn Errors of Metabolism Annual Symposium

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced that the Company and its collaborators will present a genetic evaluation and an analysis of cognitive function from the Company’s ongoing longitudinal natural history study of people living with classical homocystinuria (HCU), at the Society for the Study of Inborn Errors of Metabolism Annual Symposium in Freiburg, Germany, August 30 – September 2, 2022. Data exploring genomic population-based estimates of the incidence of HCU will also be presented. The Company is currently advancing a novel investigational enzyme replacement therapy, pegtibatinase, for the treatment of HCU.



Authors will be present at the poster walk in Messe Freiburg on August 31, 2022, from 18:45 – 20:15 CEST. Posters will also be available electronically and displayed in the poster exhibition hall from Tuesday, August 30 until Friday, September 2.

Population-based Incidence Estimates of Classical Homocystinuria Using the Genome Aggregation Database (gnomAD)

Poster #: PO10-2316

A Longitudinal Study of Cognitive Function in Classical Homocystinuria Demonstrates Distinct Deficits in Inhibitory Control

Poster #: PO10-2388

Insights from the First Genetic Evaluation of a Longitudinal Natural History Study in Classical Homocystinuria (HCU)

Poster #: PO10-2629

About Classical Homocystinuria

Classical homocystinuria (HCU) is a rare genetic metabolic disorder caused by a deficiency in the enzyme cystathionine beta synthase (CBS). CBS is a pivotal enzyme that is essential for the management of methionine and cysteine in the body. Classical HCU leads to toxic levels of homocysteine that can result in life-threatening thrombotic events such as stroke and heart attacks, ophthalmologic and skeletal complications, as well as developmental delay. Current treatment options are limited to protein-restricted diet and supplemental use of vitamin B6 and betaine.

About Pegtibatinase

Pegtibatinase is an investigational PEGylated, recombinant enzyme replacement therapy designed to address the underlying cause of classical homocystinuria HCU. In preclinical studies, pegtibatinase has demonstrated an ability to reduce total homocysteine levels and improve clinical parameters. Pegtibatinase is currently advancing in the ongoing Phase 1/2 COMPOSE Study to assess its safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and clinical effects in patients with classical HCU. Pegtibatinase has been granted Breakthrough Therapy, Rare Pediatric Disease and Fast Track designations by the FDA, as well as Orphan Drug designation in the US and Europe.

About Travere Therapeutics

At Travere Therapeutics, we are in rare for life. We are a biopharmaceutical company that comes together every day to help patients, families and caregivers of all backgrounds as they navigate life with a rare disease. On this path, we know the need for treatment options is urgent – that is why our global team works with the rare disease community to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. In pursuit of this mission, we continuously seek to understand the diverse perspectives of rare patients and to courageously forge new paths to make a difference in their lives and provide hope – today and tomorrow. For more information, visit travere.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Without limiting the foregoing, these statements are often identified by the words "may", "might", "believes", "thinks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends" or similar expressions. In addition, expressions of our strategies, intentions or plans are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, references to pegtibatinase being designed to address the underlying cause of classical homocystinuria and references to the Phase 1/2 COMPOSE Study. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the regulatory review and approval process, risk associated with enrollment of clinical trials for rare diseases and risk that ongoing or planned clinical trials may not succeed or may be delayed for safety, regulatory or other reasons. The Company faces risk that it will be unable to raise additional funding that may be required to complete development of any or all of its product candidates; risk relating to the Company's dependence on contractors for clinical drug supply and commercial manufacturing; uncertainties relating to patent protection and exclusivity periods and intellectual property rights of third parties; risks associated with regulatory interactions; and risks and uncertainties relating to competitive products, including current and potential future generic competition with certain of the Company’s products, and technological changes that may limit demand for the Company's products. The Company faces additional risks associated with the potential impacts the COVID-19 pandemic may have on its business, including, but not limited to (i) the Company’s ability to continue its ongoing development activities and clinical trials, (ii) the timing of such clinical trials and the release of data from those trials, (iii) the Company’s and its suppliers’ ability to successfully manufacture its commercial products and product candidates, and (iv) the market for and sales of its commercial products. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond our control. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Investors are referred to the full discussion of risks and uncertainties as included in the Company's most recent Form 10-Q, Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Chris Cline, CFA

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

888-969-7879

IR@travere.com