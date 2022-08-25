Inari Medical to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) (“Inari”), a medical device company with a mission to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous and other diseases, announced today that its management team will present at the following investor conferences:

2022 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Fireside chat on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 8:35 a.m. Eastern Time in Boston, MA.

Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside chat on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 8:10 a.m. Eastern Time in New York, NY.

A live audio webcast and replay of the Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley conference may be accessed on the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at: https://www.inarimedical.com/

About Inari Medical, Inc.

Inari Medical, Inc. is a medical device company with a mission to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous and other diseases. Our current product offering consists of two minimally invasive, novel catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices that are designed to remove large clots from large vessels and eliminate the need for thrombolytic drugs. The company purpose-built its products for the specific characteristics of the venous system and the treatment of the two distinct manifestations of venous thromboembolism, or VTE: deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. The ClotTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by FDA and CE marked for the non-surgical removal of clot from peripheral blood vessels, including for the use in the treatment of deep vein thrombosis. The FlowTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by FDA and CE marked for the non-surgical removal of clot from peripheral blood vessels, including for the use in the treatment of pulmonary embolism and clot in transit in the right atrium.

Investor Contact:

ICR Westwicke

Caroline Corner

Phone +1-415-202-5678

caroline.corner@westwicke.com