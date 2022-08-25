Key Financial’s Patti Brennan Ranks #134 in America’s Top 250 Wealth Advisors by Forbes

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Financial, Inc. of West Chester, PA has just announced that their CEO Patti Brennan, CFP® has been named by Forbes in their rankings for America’s Top 250 Wealth Advisors for 2022.



This year alone, Brennan was the #1 rated Wealth Advisor in Pennsylvania by Forbes. Brennan’s name was also mentioned twice this year by Barron’s, ranking #18th in their Top 100 Women Wealth Advisors, and #7 in their list of Top 1,200 Financial Advisors State by State.

Forbes’ rankings, developed by SHOOK Research, are chosen based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria, including: in-person interviews; industry experience; compliance records; revenue produced; and assets under management.

According to Forbes, the advisors noted in this year’s Top 250 “have proven their mettle over time. Virtually everyone on our list has more than 20 years of experience; more than 80% of them have persevered for more than a quarter-century, through several bear markets.”

When asked about the latest ranking, CEO Patti Brennan was quick to mention the value of her team: “In honor of receiving this ranking, I will defer to the quote ‘if serving is beneath you, leadership is beyond you.’ This ranking is a reflection of the incredible leaders I have on my team, who are committed to showing up every day to offer excellent service to our clients. This recognition would not be possible without my team.”

On a local level, Brennan proudly serves on the Board for the Penn Medicine Chester County Hospital, the YMCA of Greater Brandywine and Connect Thru Cancer. She has formerly served on the Boards of the Chester County Economic Development Council and SEEDCO. As the President and CEO of Key Financial for over 30 years, Brennan provides comprehensive wealth management with integrated strategies that are unique to each client. Known for her ability to see the impact of the little details on the big picture, Brennan is known for communicating complex financial concepts in simple, understandable and meaningful terms. Brennan has guided standing room only audiences with her wisdom, perspective and practical advice through some of the most challenging times in our country. Brennan and her team also produce The Patti Brennan Show, a podcast dedicated to helping improve the listener's net worth. It can be found on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Spotify. The show is biweekly and covers timely financial topics as well as economic forecasts and market discussions.

With assets under management of over $1.5 Billion, Key Financial, Inc. provides comprehensive financial planning and wealth management services and is located at 1045 Andrew Drive Suite A West Chester, PA. For information about the firm's planning services or to speak with Patti Brennan, call (610) 429-9050 or visit www.keyfinancialinc.com.

Securities offered through Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Insurance services offered through Patricia Brennan are independent of Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. Advisory services offered through Key Financial, Inc., a registered investment advisor not affiliated with Royal Alliance Associates, Inc.

The Barron’s Winner’s Circle Top 100 and the Barron’s Winner’s Circle Top 1200 are select groups of individuals who are screened on a number of different criteria. Among factors the survey takes into consideration are the overall size and success of practices, the quality of service provided to clients, adherence to high standards of industry regulatory compliance, and leadership in “best practices” of wealth management. Portfolio performance is not a factor. Please see www.barrons.com for more information.

Neither rankings and/or recognitions by unaffiliated rating services, publications, media, or other organizations, nor the achievement of any designation, certification, or license should be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that he/she will experience a certain level of results if KFI is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services. Rankings published by magazines, and others, generally base their selections exclusively on information prepared and/or submitted by the recognized adviser. Rankings are generally limited to participating advisers. Unless expressly indicated to the contrary, KFI did not pay a fee to be included on any such ranking. No ranking or recognition should be construed as a current or past endorsement of KFI by any of its clients.

