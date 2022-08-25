Dietary Fibers Market Size to Worth Around USD 89.2 Bn by 2030

Tokyo, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dietary fibers market size was valued at USD 48.19 billion in 2021. The indigestible component of plant meals is dietary fiber, commonly referred to as roughage. A nutritious diet must contain dietary fiber. It is essential for maintaining gut health and lowering the chance of developing chronic illnesses.



Non-starch polysaccharides such as cellulose, dextrins, inulin, lignin, chitins, pectin, beta-glucans, waxes, and oligosaccharides are examples of fiber. The majority of meals high in fiber contain both soluble and insoluble fiber, so consumers do not need to focus much on the distinction. In its place, they can concentrate on total fiber consumption.

Get the Free Sample Copy of Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1919

What is the regional impact on the dietary fibers market?

North America held dominant position and predicted to be in the dominating region during the forecast period due to rising demand for such fibers in the market. With the increased demand for fiber supplements brought on by rising health consciousness and a sharp increase in exports to other nations, the North American dietary fibers market is anticipated to expand.

Additionally, it is the innovation in the market for fiber supplements, such as products that come in a variety of flavors and combinations, that helps to lower cholesterol levels and encourage better heart health. Additionally, when dietary fiber enters the large intestine, the colonic microflora ferments it, producing short-chain fatty acids, hydrogen, carbon dioxide, and biomass.

Key Insights:

Asia Pacific region contributed highest revenue share of over 41% in 2021.

By product, the soluble dietary fibers segment has garnered 57% of revenue share in 2021.

The food & beverage application segment has contributed 45% revenue share in 2021.

The animal feed application is growing at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2030.

Report Highlights

On the basis of type , the soluble segment is the leading segment and is expected to make the largest contribution to the dietary fibers market. Fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, and cereals and whole grains are sources of soluble dietary fibers that are safe for intake by both humans and animals. While pectin, which is obtained from fruits like pears and apples, helps with acid reflux issues and fosters gut health, fibers like fructo-oligosaccharides and inulin, acquired from vegetables, assist in regulating the function of the intestines. Inulin is frequently utilized in food and beverage applications as a flavor-enhancing addition and serves as a fat and sugar substitute in a number of food applications, including frozen dairy desserts and bakery and confectionery goods. Additionally, expanding R&D on inulin and other soluble fibers, like polydextrose and pectin, is anticipated to broaden the market's overall product offering in the future years.

, the soluble segment is the leading segment and is expected to make the largest contribution to the dietary fibers market. Fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, and cereals and whole grains are sources of soluble dietary fibers that are safe for intake by both humans and animals. While pectin, which is obtained from fruits like pears and apples, helps with acid reflux issues and fosters gut health, fibers like fructo-oligosaccharides and inulin, acquired from vegetables, assist in regulating the function of the intestines. Inulin is frequently utilized in food and beverage applications as a flavor-enhancing addition and serves as a fat and sugar substitute in a number of food applications, including frozen dairy desserts and bakery and confectionery goods. Additionally, expanding R&D on inulin and other soluble fibers, like polydextrose and pectin, is anticipated to broaden the market's overall product offering in the future years. On the basis of application, the highest CAGR is projected for the pharmaceuticals segment during the forecasted period. There are numerous dietary fiber supplements and nutraceutical choices available. Dietary fibers are carbohydrate polysaccharides that, when consumed, are not completely broken down by gastrointestinal enzymes. This helps promote healthy bowel movements and immunity-building. Fiber consumption, whether from food or supplementation, has been linked to a favorable effect on a number of gastrointestinal conditions, including duodenal ulcers, appendicitis, constipation, and colon cancer.

Recent Developments

To address consumer demand for organic and healthier products, Cargill, Incorporated invested US$35 Mn in Cargill, Incorporated in Europe. The Low Methoxyl Amidated (LMA) pectin fibre, which is appropriate for consuming yoghurt and fruit preparations, was added to CP Kelco's product line.





Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1919

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 48.19 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 89.2 Billion CAGR 7.08% from 2022 to 2030 Largest Market Asia Pacific Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030 Key Players ADM, Lonza, Roquette Frères, Puris, Emsland Group, Cargill, Incorporated, DuPont, Kerry Inc., The Green Labs LLC, Nexira, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, Farbest Brands, and Others.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Dietary fibers are beneficial for managing and preventing chronic illnesses such diabetes, cardiovascular disease, metabolic syndrome, diverticular disease, obesity, colon cancer, inflammatory bowel syndrome, and others. Insoluble fiber targets toxins for elimination by binding to the bloodstream and adsorbing mutagens, carcinogens, and other toxins, limiting negative consequences to the body from toxin absorption.

One of the leading causes of death among adults worldwide is non-communicable disease. Because of the rapid urbanization, more people are leading sedentary lifestyles, which are increasing the prevalence of chronic diseases and obesity. Soluble fiber-rich foods including oatmeal, beans, almonds, apples, and many others aid in controlling blood sugar levels and appetite by regulating how the body uses sugar. Thus, the market for the product would be driven by rising dietary fiber consumption for leading a healthy life. A rising number of food product makers are actively using dietary fiber's potential for food fortification. A few advantages include high digestive tolerance, fiber enrichment without compromising taste, color, or texture, outstanding stability, consumer-friendly labelling, and ease of formulation in a variety of applications. The need for soluble dietary fiber fortification in food products is anticipated to rise in the upcoming years.

Restraints

The market for soluble dietary fibers has been restrained by significant investments in R&D, research tools, laboratories, and the hiring of qualified professionals. Big players like Cargill, and Ingredion, are concentrating on building a strong R&D foundation to gain a competitive edge, which makes it difficult for new entrants and small and medium businesses to compete. Moreover, over consumption of dietary fiber can cause conditions like diarrhea, and others that restrict overall business growth. The FDA's rigorous restrictions, such as those that allow for the recall of products already on the market and modifications to the definition of dietary fiber, will soon make growth even more difficult.

Opportunities

With the assistance of numerous research organizations, and institutes key manufacturers are actively investigating the potential applications of dietary fibers. Research is ongoing to find new uses for dietary fibers in the food industry, including in pharmaceuticals, food and beverage products, and perhaps even the feed sector. As health concerns have increased and R&D activities have advanced, the market for dietary fibers has expanded. Dietary fibers have several uses and have multiple functions. Additionally, technology advancements have made it possible to use fiber as a sugar alternative, which is helping the industry expand.

Browse more food and beverages industry reports@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/industry/food-and-beverages





Challenges

Dietary fibers are well known for the physiological tasks they support; they cannot be digested. Fibers cannot be used as a source of energy since them are resistant to hydrolysis and travel through the body in an undamaged state. This presents a problem when using them as a component in food and beverage items. It is crucial and takes time to include dietary fibers into food items in order to ensure their chemical stability across a wide temperature range. As a result, these fibers prove to be an expensive element because they take up space in the entire product volume and cannot contribute to the energy. Additionally, the economic impact of dietary fibers’ high pricing as well as the variations in the technology utilized to produce these fibers are likely to pose a threat to the market's overall growth.

Market Segmentation

By Raw Material

Fruits & vegetables Apple Banana Pear Grapefruit Raspberry Garlic Okra Carrot Potato Beet

Cereals & grains Soy Oats Wheat Rice Barley

Legumes Beans Corn Peas

Nuts & seeds Almonds Flaxseeds Peanuts Psyllium Sunflowers







By Product

Soluble Dietary Fibers Inulin Pectin Beta-Glucan Corn Fibers Others

Insoluble Dietary Fibers Cellulose Hemicellulose Chitin & Chitosan Lignin Oat Bran Wheat Fiber Others



By Application

Food & Beverages Dairy products Bakery & confectionery products Breakfast cereals Meat products Snacks Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

Others

By Processing Treatment

Extrusion cooking

Canning

Grinding

Boiling

Frying





By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

MEA





Immediate Delivery Available | Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1919

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R