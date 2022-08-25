Robert OConnor, of Robb Luxury Home Group, Announces Buyer Representation at Angeline in Land O Lakes

Tampa, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tampa, Florida -

Robert OConnor, based in Land O Lakes, from Coldwell Banker Realty, recently announced that he will be offering private and confidential buyer representation services to clients interested in owning a home in the new community of Angeline in Land O Lakes, FL. Robert OConnor has previously provided client representation and consultation at numerous exclusive locations throughout Pasco County and Angeline is a natural continuation of that standard.

Angeline will be a new 6,200+ acre mixed-use, master-planned community that will completely transform Pasco County, Florida.



Future residents will enjoy a variety of housing choices and price points from the nation’s leading homebuilders. From active adult and single-family homes to villas, townhomes, and multifamily options, Angeline will be Pasco’s next great place to live with high-tech, energy-efficient homes.

“Metro Places seems to outdo themselves with every new master-planned community they develop,” says Robert Oconnor.

A sustainable fruit and vegetable farm will be the premier amenity for Angeline residents and the greater Pasco County community. As a professionally-managed farming operation, the farm will offer fresh, local produce for purchase.



With 3,600+ acres of natural, undeveloped green space, a planned trail network could span up to 100 miles, connecting to the area’s regional trail system.



The trails will keep everyone from casual walkers to competitive runners and hardcore mountain bikers fit, energized, and completely connected to their neighborhood and the larger community.

“Considering what has already been done in the past few years around Tampa with Epperson, Mirada, and Southshore Bay's new lagoons, the popularity of this type of amenity is very desirable. It's like the golf course communities of the past, only now, instead of having an 18-hole golf course in your backyard, you now have a huge lagoon, and people love it!” says Rob.

For more information about Angeline, visit: https://angeline.thelagoonlifestyle.com/

At Robb Luxury Home Group the team understands that time is the greatest asset clients have. It is finite and irreplaceable. This is always top-of-mind when the team engages in the business of selling homes.

Robert is a local Real Estate Professional with Coldwell Banker specializing in Global Luxury. Whether it's a sprawling golf course estate, a waterfront boaters paradise, or anything between, Robert combines his new school, advanced marketing techniques with an old school, concierge level of service, and discretion to facilitate the transaction with the highest level of integrity.

For further information on Robert Oconnor or Coldwell Banker Global Luxury please visit https://robbluxuryhomegroup.com/.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ZLBTB78K2I

###

For more information about Robb Luxury Home Group - Coldwell Banker Realty Tampa, contact the company here:



Robb Luxury Home Group - Coldwell Banker Realty Tampa

Robert O'Conner

(813) 928-6745

robert.oconnor@cbrealty.com

19026 Bruce B Downs Blvd.

Tampa, FL 33647