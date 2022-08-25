Blueberries Medical Reports 2022 Q2 Financial Results and Provides Corporate and Operations Update

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blueberries Medical Corp. (CSE: BBM) (OTC: BBRRF) (FRA: 1OA), the Canadian parent of Blueberries S.A.S. (“BBSAS”), the premier Latin American licensed cultivator and producer of medicinal cannabis and medicinal-grade cannabis extracts, (together the “Company” or "Blueberries"), is pleased to report its financial results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2022. Today, Blueberries has filed its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis, both of which are available on Blueberries’ profile at www.sedar.com. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.



Blueberries Medical Corp. continues to deploy its strategy by focusing on multiple key revenue-generating activities while reducing non-essential administrative cost, capital and operational expenditures. Additionally, individuals with proven track record in Cannabis / Pharma industries have joined the management team to cover key roles in the organization, primarily in Sales, Quality, Finance, and I+D.

Financial Highlights

All financial information in this press release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

During the first 6 months of 2022, the Company has doubled its revenues from its comparative period in 2021; the Company has pivoted its core business from cultivation to the extraction services, and identified a unique niche in export market of isolated products to the Latin America countries. To date, the Company has been successful in exporting isolated products to Argentina. “Accordingly, in aligning with the Company’s strategy, the Company has begun to expand its commercial revenues, adding more final products and services to others cannabis companies in Colombia and Latin America (Latam),” said Facundo Garreton, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Blueberries Medical Corp.

Jose Maria Forero, President of Latin America Operations, also expressed, “We continue to focus our efforts guided by the Company’s three fundamental pillars: Operate with Excellence, Connect with Demand, and Differentiate while ensuring our long-term success. The Company is currently in search of a warehouse in Bogota or the suburbs to house the new production equipment, which will allow the Company’s to expand the capability of our facilities to ensure access to GACP CUMSC extraction services both for THC and CBD strains with a minimum CAPEX allocation.”

Jose Maria Forero also added, “To ensure immediate access to premium GACP CUMCS certified CBD and THC flower both for extraction and dry flower exportation purposes, the Company has cultivated an alliance with one of the largest cultivators, with CBD predominant genetic resources, in Colombia."

Business Highlights

The success and work accomplished during Q2 in Argentina has served as the basis for entering the other Latin America market and the Company, being in a second stage of commercial development, is offering more portfolio products such as CBG and CBN isolates. Those products were delivered to four different Cosmetic laboratories as well as one pharmaceutical leading company under commercial arrangement and samples were delivered to, at least, twenty laboratories of food, cosmetic and pharmaceutical sectors.

The poor cannabinoids solubility in water is one of the most challenging conditions and hindrances to penetrate new markets and increase consumption moments. Faced with this challenge, the Company is pleased to announce the launch of the long-awaited water-soluble development with functionality superior to what is currently on the market. The Company has put considerable efforts and investment to improve the technology performance along every single horizon; less turbidity, increased stability since the novel product developed is in solid state and disruptive functional ingredients to yield almost neutral flavor specialty.

BBM has developed different CBD-predominant and THC-predominant formulations, designed in a functional way to attend to different pathologies. With this development, supported by local business partners, BBM intends to penetrate different markets by facilitating the use of its products in patients in need of cannabis-based formulations (not hemp), being the case of THC where its natural source is Delta 9 THC, which exceeds in effectiveness, efficiency, and naturalness the current offer supplied by United States with Delta 8 THC.

New Colombian Regulation

On February 18, 2022, the Colombian government issued the Resolution 227/2022 that improved license holders’ conditions, such as extending from 5 to 10 years the term of the licenses and facilitating the process for applying to THC quotas. This resolution also regulated the use of non-psychoactive cannabis plant and its derivatives in food, beverages, alcoholic beverages, and dietary supplements. In this same direction, on April 1, 2022, the Colombian government issued the Resolution 539/2022 that regulates the Decree 811 of 2021 in all aspects related to the exportation of seeds for sowing, grain, plant component, cannabis plants, cannabis, cannabis derivatives and related products, allowing therefore the exportation of dry flower for medical and scientific purposes.



In anticipation to this regulatory chances, the Company started in mid-2021 specific plans to: a) be ready to export premium grade THC with GACP CUMSC / IMC certification using a third-party cultivator model agreement with one of the largest flower processors in Colombia, (Blueberries already modified their license to be able to export) b) started the development of multiple non-psychoactive high value-added ingredients for Food and Beverages, including specialties for chocolate and a fully translucid CBD water-soluble powder for beverages and other uses.

Blueberries expects that these new opportunities allowed by the updated regulation in Colombia will be rapidly traduced into sales and income for the Company both locally and in development markets during the third quarter of 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Review

The Company’s current strategic focus is centered in the optimization of the cash position, giving special attention to the continued reduction and control of expenses and to the generation of income through multiple commercial avenues and various product lines and B2B services. The management rigorously ensures that all activities are guided under the three fundamentals pillars of Operate with Excellence, Connect with Demand, and Differentiate.

Results for the first two quarters of 2022 fall within the expectation of the management based on the strategic decision taken for the last quarter of 2021.

The Company has begun to expand its commercial revenues, extending our business model and to provide extraction services to other cannabis companies in Colombia. Together, with the anticipated increased revenue, the Company will focus its spending on CAPEX and EUGMP (European Union Good Manufacturing Practices) certifications.







SUMMARY BALANCE SHEET

As at June 30, 2022

As at December 31, 2021

Total current assets $ 799,817 $ 1,563,617 Total assets 2,556,649 3,593,880 Total liabilities 1,976,524 2,159,134 Total equity $ 385,207 $ 1,434,746



Blueberries’ commercial operations have successfully moved from introductory sales of cuttings of its cultivars to associate growers to effective sales of cannabis derivatives and extracts to customer both in Colombia and Peru. The Company launched a tolling service processing flower and biomass from small and mid-size licensed producers that is also positively impacting revenue results this year.





STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022



2021



2022



2021



Revenues $ 39,826 $ 14,785 $ 73,541 $ 37,905 Cost of sales - product revenues - (7,171 ) (757 ) (8,366 ) Cost of sales - extraction services (35,379 ) - (54,419 ) - Direct cost of production - cultivation (511 ) (32,846 ) (41,830 ) (97,907 ) Direct cost of production - extraction services (79,411 ) (62,789 ) (110,128 ) (74,552 ) Gross profit (75,475) (88,021) (133,593) (142,920)

$

(75,475

)

$

(88,021

)

$

(133,593

)

$

(142,920

General and administrative expenses (331,097 ) 35,692 (652,170 ) (124,261 ) Depreciation and amortization (83,867 ) (141,191 ) (168,557 ) (358,217 ) Finance expense (77,201 ) (64,980 ) (152,085 ) (127,469 ) Foreign exchange loss 22,165 8,142 (4,018 ) (27,124 ) Total expenses (528,651 ) (189,762 ) (1,080,722 ) (701,843 ) Other income (expense) Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment 20,181 - 20,181 - Other expense 72,228 8,716 26,110 (14,629 ) Total other expenses 92,409 8,716 46,291 (14,629 ) Net loss $ (511,717 ) $ (269,067 ) $ (1,168,024 ) $ (859,392 ) Other Comprehensive Loss Foreign currency translation adjustment (36,467 ) (75,917 ) 46,825 (269,723 ) Comprehensive loss $ (548,122 ) $ (344,984 ) $ (1,121,199 ) $ (1,129,115 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and diluted 163,810,263 142,996,446 163,810,263 142,996,446

Comprehensive loss $ (548,122 ) $ (344,984 ) $ (1,121,199 ) $ (1,129,115 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding -

basic and diluted 163,810,263 142,996,446 163,810,263 142,996,446



Revenue

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Company generated a total revenue of $39,826, an increase of $25,041 (or 169%) from comparative period. The increase in revenue in this period was solely related to sales generated from extraction services. The gross profit, excluding the direct cost of production, in the extraction services is approximately 11%. In the comparative period, the revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2022, was generated solely from product revenue. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company generated a total revenue of $73,541, an increase of $35,636 (or 94%) from comparative period.





Operating Expenses Operating expenses Cultivation Extraction

services Cultivation Extraction

services For the three months ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Salary, wages, and benefits $ 431 $ 7,232 $ 15,496 $ 6,651 Supplies, spare parts and equipment 200 32,094 3,639 278 License costs (27 ) - 527 (2 ) Facilities 1,680 2,573 (2,883 ) 915 Laboratory - (2,973 ) (3,182 ) 427 Fuel and oil 36 1 6,245 (8 ) Transportation 2 992 (168 ) 19 Utilities 106 416 268 135 Other (2,147 ) 18,035 (1,982 ) 1,050 $ 281 $ 58,370 $ 17,960 $ 9,465 Operating Expenses Operating expenses Cultivation Extraction

services Cultivation Extraction

services For the six months ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Salary, wages, and benefits $ 9,429 $ 11,192 $ 27,477 $ 7,165 Supplies, spare parts and equipment 553 33,447 5,079 340 License costs 16 - 570 - Facilities 4,223 4,702 1,313 1,096 Laboratory 65 868 - 564 Fuel and oil 51 203 6,424 - Transportation 52 1,704 458 46 Utilities 264 1,076 957 165 Other 8,291 27,756 11,366 1,862 $ 22,944 $ 80,948 $ 53,644 $ 11,238



Operating Expenses

During the three months ended June 30, 2022, a total of $58,651 of operating expenses were incurred, an increase of $31,226 (or 113%) from the comparative period. The Company incurred minimal operating expenses related to cultivation as it focused its efforts in expanding its extraction services, with most of the operating costs incurred to purchase supplies and parts. In the comparative period, the Company’s operating expenses were 65% and 35% related to cultivation and extraction services, respectively. During the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company had not yet generated any revenue from extraction services.

During the six months ended June 30, 2022, a total of $103,892 of operating expenses were incurred, an increase of $39,010 (or 60%) from the comparative period. In the comparative period, the operating expenses in cultivation made up of 83% of the total operating expenses, while in the current period, it only accounted for 23% of the total operating expenses. This is consistent to the Company’s shifting in its efforts to seize the opportunities in the extraction market.





General and Administrative Expenses

Three months ended June 30

Six months ended June 30,

2022 2021 2022 2021 Audit and accounting $ 55,275 $ 17,500 $ 124,568 $ 8,683 Consulting 38,767 5,301 63,398 23,047 Director and management fees - 43,700 - 100,700 Filing and transfer agent fees 23,368 7,940 34,929 32,842 General office 26,166 10,171 11,216 24,979 Insurance 24,561 20,568 47,425 38,183 Legal 7,528 4,496 8,420 4,829 Other 366 19,189 636 22,894 Salary, wages, and benefits 127,447 95,731 265,245 159,511 Share based compensation expense (recovery) 27,182 (260,265 ) 71,660 (291,425 ) Travel 437 (23 ) 445 18 Total $ 331,097 $ (35,692 ) $ 627,942 $ 124,261



Audit and accounting fees - Audit and accounting fees include cost of audit, accounting and taxation services provided by the Company’s external auditor and other third parties. The increase of $33,466 (or 145%) and $40,351 (or 175%) in the three months ended and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, was related to increased anticipated audit fees from prior year as well as costs related to accounting fess provided by a third party which began in the third quarter of 2021.

Director and management fees - For the three months ended and six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company incurred $Nil (2021 - $43,700) and $Nil (2021 - $100,700) in director and management fees expenses. The overall decrease reflects savings measures implemented, with certain directors and officers leaving the Company in 2021.

General office - General office expenses include office and equipment rent, utilities, communication, and cleaning services, which are expensed as incurred. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Company incurred an increase of $15,428 (or 47%) in general office expenses, respectively, compared to the comparative period; while the general office expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2022 were consistent to the comparative period.

Salary, wages, and benefits-Salary, wages, and benefits include payroll, training, benefits, and severance costs of employees in Colombia. For the three months and six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company incurred an increase of $31,716 and $105,734, respectively, compared to the comparative period. The Company has increased its head count in Colombia as it focuses its efforts in expanding commercial and revenue-generating activities.

Share-based compensation expense (recovery) - For the three months and six months ended June 30, 2022, total share-based compensation expenses incurred were $27,182 (an increase of $287,447 from comparative period) and $71,660 (an increase of $363,085 from comparative period), respectively, A total of 3,099,998 unvested options forfeited in the first quarter of 2021, which resulted in a reversal of stock-based compensation of $251,982. In the second quarter of 2021, an additional total of 775,000 unvested options were forfeited, resulting the recovery of stock-based compensation of $260,265.

About Blueberries Medical Corp.

Blueberries is a Latin American licensed producer of naturally grown premium quality cannabis with its primary operations ideally located in the Bogotá Savannah of central Colombia. The Company is led by a specialized team with proprietary expertise in agriculture, genetics, extraction, medicine, pharmacology and marketing, Blueberries is fully licensed for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of CBD and THC-based medical cannabis in Colombia. Blueberries’ combination of leading scientific expertise, agricultural advantages and distribution arrangements has positioned the Company to become a leading international supplier of naturally grown, processed, and standardized medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.blueberriesmed.com. For more information, please contact:

Jose Forero, President, Latin American Operations

jforero@blueberriesmed.com

Tel: +57 310 345 8808

Guillermo Rodriguez, CFO Blueberries Medical Corp.

grodriguez@blueberriesmed.com

Tel: +54 911 6015 2227

