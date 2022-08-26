Nathaniel Crawford of Black Luxury Realty Announces Buyer Representation at South Flagler House in West Palm Beach

Fort Lauderdale, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida -

Nathaniel Crawford, of Black Luxury Realty, based in Ft Lauderdale, recently announced he will be offering private and confidential buyer representation services to clients interested in owning a residence at South Flagler House in West Palm Beach. Crawford has previously provided client representation and consultation at numerous exclusive locations throughout Palm Beach County, Broward, and Miami-Dade County and South Flagler House is a natural continuation of that standard.

Located steps from the Norton Museum in the heart of West Palm Beach's Cultural Quarter. South Flagler House offers a unique blend of culture, timeless character, and Palm Beach elegance. Its two towers will be an iconic addition to the skyline and redefine luxury in West Palm Beach.

“South Flagler House will set a new standard of luxury in West Palm Beach. I think it is a spectacular property and I’m very excited about sharing the opportunity to own a residence in these two iconic towers with my clients,” says Nathaniel Crawford when asked about South Flagler House.

The residences are being developed by Frisbie Group, a Palm Beach-based real estate investment group, and international developer Hines and designed by globally renowned Robert A.M. Stern Architects, with interiors by Pembrooke & Ives. South Flagler House will offer 106 luxuriously designed residences, ranging from three to six-bedroom residences, penthouses, townhouses, and guest suites.

“West Palm Beach is a unique mix of Old Florida style and contemporary Luxury. I believe South Flagler is an amazing addition to that mix,” says Crawford.

For more information about South Flagler House, visit: https://southflaglerhouse.westpalmluxury.com

Readers who want to find out more about Nathaniel Crawford and his company Black Luxury Realty can visit his website and browse South Florida properties in several popular areas such as Miami Beach, Sunny Isles Beach, West Palm Beach, Palm Beach Gardens, and Fort Lauderdale.

Readers can also browse several reviews of the services he provides to his clients which praise his knowledge of the South Florida real estate market, patience, professionalism and candor, and work ethic that has helped his clients achieve their real estate goals.

Nathaniel provides residential and commercial real estate services to everyone from first-time home buyers, to seasoned luxury buyers looking for oceanfront residences or investment properties.

For further information on Nathaniel Crawford or Black Luxury Realty please visit https://www.blackluxurymiami.com

For Media Contact:

Nathaniel Crawford

Black Luxury Realty

nathaniel.crawford@gmail.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v1v0FkASnkw

305-767-3182

###

For more information about Black Luxury Realty, contact the company here:



Black Luxury Realty

Nathaniel Crawford

305-229-9743

nathanie.crawford@gmail.com

501 E Las Olas Blvd Suite 303, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301