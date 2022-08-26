Announcing a new book by John Geyman, M.D.: Are We The United States of America? Can We Hold Together As One Country?

Friday Harbor, WA, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John Geyman, M.D. releases his new book, Are We the United States of America? Can We Hold Together as One Country? It examines challenges and ways to restore unity in American democracy.

The goals of this book are: (1) to bring historical perspective to trends in the U. S., especially since World War II; (2) to examine the major forces that have, or are, working toward further decline of sense of community; and (3) to suggest useful approaches to rebuild it locally, regionally and nationally, and to revive the spirit of community and unity as a country.

Increasing diversity, disparities, inequality and inequities over recent decades have led to growing polarization within American society. The two major political parties are more divided than ever with the leadership of one party still believing that the presidential election of 2020 was stolen. Democracy in this country is under siege, with both majority governance and the rule of law under attack, as demonstrated by the January 6, 2021 armed insurrection attack on the U. S. Capitol. As a result of these major events, sense of community is being held hostage to the outcome of this current battle to uphold American democracy.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

John Geyman, M.D. is professor emeritus of family medicine at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, where he served as Chairman of the Department of Family Medicine from 1976 to 1990. As a family physician with over 21 years in academic medicine, he also practiced in rural communities for 13 years. Since 1990 he has been involved with research and writing on health policy and health care reform. He served as president of Physicians for a National Health Program from 2005 to 2007, and is a member of the National Academy of Medicine. John has authored 22 books.

