IBA qualifies as the only supplier for second round of tender to provide ten proton therapy units across Spain        

Louvain-La-Neuve, Belgium, 26 August, 2022 – IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology and the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, today announces that the Company is the only proton therapy equipment supplier that has qualified for the second round of a significant public tender launched by the Spanish Ministry of Health. This public tender is aimed at selecting one or several proton therapy suppliers to install 10 proton therapy units across the country.

The Spanish Ministry of Health has published the results of the first round of selection of the proton therapy public tender with IBA being the only vendor fulfilling all the criteria. Therefore, IBA has qualified for the second round, with three rounds in total.

In 2021, the Ministry of Health and the Amancio Ortega Foundation, signed an agreement under which the Foundation agreed to donate up to EUR 280 million to the Ministry of Health for the purchase of 10 proton therapy units to be installed across the country. The public tender, launched in July 2022, includes three selection rounds to choose the companies eligible to provide proton therapy equipment to the Spain National Health System.

Olivier Legrain, Chief Executive Officer at IBA, commented: “We are excited to be the sole vendor that has qualified for the next round of this important tender. The scale of the project highlights the ongoing growth of the proton therapy market in Europe and more broadly. As the global market leader in proton therapy solutions, IBA is well positioned to support the Spanish Ministry of Health to bring this highly targeted cancer treatment to more patients in Spain.”

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA is also a leading player in the areas of industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals, and dosimetry. Based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, the company employs approximately 1,600 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest verified social and environmental performance standards.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

