Ensurge appoints Tarun Anand as the Acting Chief Financial Officer

Ensurge Micropower (OSE: ENSU, and OTCIQ: ENMPY), a leading provider of solid-state lithium microbatteries for a new generation of wearables and IoT devices, today announced the appointment of Tarun Anand as the Acting Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company. Tarun replaces Dave Williamson, who is retiring after almost three years as the Acting CFO at Ensurge.

"I am extremely pleased to have Tarun join Ensurge as we transition from product development to commercialization. Tarun’s track record of success in finance, accounting and strategic planning and his outstanding leadership qualities will be an invaluable addition to the Ensurge leadership team,” said Kevin Barber, Ensurge’s Chief Executive Officer.

Tarun has more than twenty years’ experience in finance leadership at both established corporations such as Hewlett Packard and Thermo Fisher, as well as several pre-IPO startup firms. He brings both depth and breadth in financial planning and accounting. Tarun has been a financial steward and a strategic business partner driving operational excellence improving financial performance and predictability of a variety of businesses, with a goal to increase shareholder value. He holds a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering degree from the Delhi University, and an MBA in Finance from Rice University.

Kevin Barber added, “I want to thank Dave Williamson for his invaluable contributions during a critical phase for Ensurge as we went from an idea to a company on the verge of commercializing a highly differentiated solid state microbattery product. Dave’s financial leadership played a critical role in our success in last 2.5 years.”

About Ensurge Micropower

Ensurge is Energizing Innovation (TM) with the first ultrathin, flexible, reliable, and fundamentally safe solid-state lithium microbattery for the 1-100 milliampere-hour (mAh) class of wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. The innovative Ensurge Microbattery enables energy-dense rechargeable products that are ideal for form-factor-constrained applications including hearables (hearing aids and wireless headphones), digital and health wearables, sports and fitness devices, and IoT sensor solutions that use energy harvesting to power everyday things. The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of Ensurge technology to established and expanding markets.

