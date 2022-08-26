Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 18 August 2022 to 24 August 2022
Share Buyback Program
In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the third tranche of €30 million started on 29 July 2022.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 18 August 2022 to 24 August 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 65 000 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the third tranche of the share buy back program during the period from 18 August 2022 to 24 August 2022:
|
Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price paid (€)
|Lowest Price paid (€)
|Total Amount (€)
| 18 August 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|7 800
|33.29
|33.68
|33.02
|259 647
|MTF CBOE
|5 200
|33.29
|33.66
|33.04
|173 101
|MTF Turquoise
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|MTF Aquis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|19 August 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|7 700
|32.47
|33.00
|32.14
|250 017
|MTF CBOE
|5 300
|32.47
|32.84
|32.14
|172 091
|MTF Turquoise
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|MTF Aquis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22 August 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|7 900
|31.53
|32.08
|31.32
|249 073
|MTF CBOE
|5 100
|31.51
|32.00
|31.36
|160 690
|MTF Turquoise
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|MTF Aquis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23 August 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|8 000
|31.48
|31.72
|31.12
|251 829
|MTF CBOE
|5 000
|31.48
|31.72
|31.00
|157 423
|MTF Turquoise
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|MTF Aquis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24 August 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|7 900
|31.25
|31.60
|31.04
|246 877
|MTF CBOE
|5 100
|31.24
|31.56
|31.04
|159 301
|MTF Turquoise
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|MTF Aquis
|7 800
|33.29
|33.68
|33.02
|259 647
|Total
|65 000
|32.00
|33.68
|31.00
|2 080 049
As announced on 25 February 2022 and 29 July 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.
Liquidity agreement
In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 10 937 shares during the period from 18 August 2022 to 24 August 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 1 400 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from
18 August 2022 to 24 August 2022:
|
Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|18 August 2022
|1 200
|33.33
|33.35
|33.10
|39 996
|19 August 2022
|3 700
|32.60
|33.00
|32.20
|120 620
|22 August 2022
|3 500
|31.72
|32.10
|31.40
|111 020
|23 August 2022
|1 300
|31.17
|31.28
|31.00
|40 521
|24 August 2022
|1 237
|31.23
|31.40
|31.10
|38 632
|Total
|10 937
|-
|-
|-
|350 789
|
Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|18 August 2022
|1 400
|33.60
|33.70
|33.40
|47 040
|19 August 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|22 August 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|23 August 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|24 August 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|Total
|1 400
|-
|-
|-
|47 040
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 85 808 shares.
On 24 August 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 277 062 own shares, or 5.55% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
