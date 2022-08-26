Small-Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market is Prospering at USD 14.13 billion by 2029, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Historic Analysis and Industry Growth Factors

SYDNEY, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “ Global Small-Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market ” the new research report adds to Data Bridge Market Research’s reports database. This Research Report spread across 350 Page, 220 No of Tables, And 60 Figures summarizing Top companies, with tables and figures. Small-Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market research report execution is becoming very vital for businesses to gain success because it offers many benefits including insights into revenue growth and sustainability initiative. The large-scale Small-Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market research report is an absolute overview of the market that takes into account various aspects of product definition, market segmentation based on various parameters, and the established merchant landscape. This industry report also offers businesses the company profile, product specifications, production value, manufacturer’s contact information, and market shares for the company. Moreover, Small-Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market business report blends all-inclusive industry analysis with particular estimates and forecasts to provide complete research solutions with the greatest clarity for strategic decision making.



The global small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) Market was valued at USD 7.68 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 14.13 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 7.91% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario.

Over the recent years, there has been a massive shift toward liquefied natural gas (LNG) over the traditionally used fuel sources as it has complete combustion and fewer carbon emissions. Furthermore, the expanding consumer preference for greener and cleaner fuel sources and the increasing use of liquefied natural gas (LNG) as a ship fuel over heavy fuel oil, marine gas oil, and diesel oil are driving expansion. Consequently, the market is anticipated to flourish over forecast period.

Small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) refers to liquefied natural gas that is processed in industrial units with limited capacity. The gas is transformed into an odorless and colorless liquid that can be re-gasified for numerous uses after being cooled to extremely low temperatures. Small-scale LNG is more environmentally benign than oil and diesel, and it is commonly used to meet off-grid power generation needs in isolated industrial and residential complexes. In addition, it is widely employed in the industrial, commercial, and residential sectors as a transportation fuel, an industrial feedstock, and for heating.

The small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) market.

Some of the major players operating in the small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) market are

Gazprom (Russia)

Engie (France)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Wärtsilä (Finland)

Linde plc (Germany)

Gasum Ltd., (Norway)

IHI Corporation (Japan)

Excelerate Energy L.P (U.S)

Prometheus Fuels (U.S)

Cryostar (U.S.)

General Electric (U.S.)

Novatek (Russia)

Engie (France)

NYK Line (Japan)

Mitsui O.S.K.Lines (Japan)

Teekay Corporation (Bermuda)

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., (South Korea)

HANJIN HEAVY INDUSTRIES & CONSTRUCTION HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (South Korea)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., (Japan)

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Small-Scale Liquefied Natural Gas Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

[Global – Broken-down into regions] Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Market Size)

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Key Drivers

High Demand For Small-Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)

One of the primary reasons driving the market's growth is the growing demand for energy-efficient and cost-effective energy sources. Furthermore, the transportation industry's broad acceptance of the product is boosting market growth. The rising demand for energy has increased the need for liquefied natural gas (LNG), resulting in increased LNG output (LNG). Furthermore, numerous remote areas are without electricity, and government measures to improve rural electrification have increased demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The rapid industrialization and high demand for natural gas as a transportation fuel will further prop the growth rate of small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) market. In addition to this, the reduction in the prices of natural gas and fluctuation in the prices of crude oil caused by excessive production of crude oil will also drive market value growth.

Opportunities

Integration of Technologies and Government Policies

Furthermore, the integration of new technology and the increasing investments and the implementation of favorable government policies promoting the adoption of liquefied natural gas (LNG) extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 2029. Additionally, the easy establishment in small-scale reserve sites will further expand the future growth of the small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) market.

Restraints/Challenges

Expensive Supply Chain

The expensive supply chain will create hindrances for the growth of the small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) market.

Supply Chain Disruptions

Also, the high per KG operating cost as compared to mid-size LNG and large-size liquefied natural gas (LNG) will prove to be a demerit for the small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) market. Therefore, this will challenge the small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) market growth rate.

Global Small-Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market Scope

Type

Liquefaction Terminal

Regasification Terminal

Mode of Supply

Trucks

Shipment and Bunkering

Rail Tanks

Pipeline

Others

Storage Tank Capacity

Atmospheric

Pressurized and Floating Storage (FSU)

Application

Transportation

Heavy-Duty Vehicles

Industrial and Power

Others

Small-Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The Small-Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, material type, end user and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Small-Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market growth over this region is attributed to the high demand for fiber cement Small-Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) within the region. Asia-Pacific on the other hand, is estimated to show lucrative growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029, due to the prominent presence of fiber cement Small-Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) market players within the region. Moreover, the high requirement for the residential and commercial building construction also boosts the regional demand.

Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Small-Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter’s 5 forces model.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

