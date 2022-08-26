Spain FMC and Mobile Market Tariff Trends Report 2022: Consolidation in the Number of MNOs in the Market Being Reduced from Four to Three MNOs

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2022 Tariff Trend Report: the Spanish Market FMC and Mobile - 2018 to 2022 - the Emergence of New FMC Services in the Spanish Market Continues" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Spain FMC and Mobile Market Tariff Trends Report examines the latest trends in the Spanish mobile market. It compares and contrasts the state of the Spanish mobile market in 2022 with a previous SnapShot published at the end of 2018. Many of the Spanish market trends highlighted in 2018 are still apparent in 2022.



Among the key new changes now taking place in the Spanish mobile market include the consolidation in the number of MNOs in the market being reduced from four to three MNOs (with the proposed merger of MasMovil and Orange Spain - which will become the largest Spanish MNO if approved). There is a rationalization of sub-brands and MVNO services and the continued use of Fixed Mobile Convergence (FMC) services taking place - providing fixed broadband and mobile as a single contract.



Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Methodology

Spanish MNO Analysis

Movistar/Telefonica - Changes in the Spanish mobile market

The use of Telefonica sub-brands

Vodafone - Changes in the Spanish mobile market

The use of Vodafone sub-brands

Orange - Changes in the Spanish mobile market

The use of Orange sub-brands

MasMovil - Changes in the Spanish mobile market

The use of MasMovil sub-brands

Conclusions - The new trends in the Spanish mobile market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2v1cut