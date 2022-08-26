Worldwide Desktop PC Market Forecast Report 2022: Following Double-digit Decline in Shipments Last Year, Shipment Volume Topped 80.04 Million Units in 2021, up 2.1% y-o-y - Forecast to 2026

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Desktop PC Forecast, 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Following the double-digit decline in shipments last year, global desktop PC shipment volume topped 80.04 million units in 2021, up 2.1% year-on-year.
The mild growth was due to stay-at-home gaming demand and the commercial replacement demand. It is anticipated that global desktop PC shipment volume will reach 80.7 million units in 2022, down 2.4% year-on-year. The global economic and political uncertainties have their toll on the industry despite the pandemic and the shortage of components seem to ease this year.
List of Topics:
- Worldwide desktop PC shipment volume per year for the period 2022-2026 and per quarter for the period 1Q 2020 - 2Q 2022
- Forecast and recent years' review of worldwide shipment volume and volume share by shipment destination and by CPU connector type
- Worldwide motherboard vs. desktop PC shipment volume ratio forecasts for the period 2022-2026
Key Topics Covered:
- Worldwide PC (exclude Tablet PC) Shipment Volume, 2018-2026
- Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Volume, 2018-2026
- Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Volume, 1Q 2020 - 4Q 2022
- Worldwide Motherboard/Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Volume Ratio, 2018-2026
- Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Volume by Region, 2018 - 2022
- Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Share by Region, 2018 - 2022
- Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment by Customer Type, 2018 - 2022
- Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Share by Customer Type, 2018 - 2022
- Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment by CPU Connector Type, 1Q 2019 - 2Q 2022
- Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Share by CPU Connector Type, 1Q 2020 - 2Q 2022
- Intelligence Insight
- Appendix
