Worldwide Desktop PC Market Forecast Report 2022: Following Double-digit Decline in Shipments Last Year, Shipment Volume Topped 80.04 Million Units in 2021, up 2.1% y-o-y - Forecast to 2026

Following the double-digit decline in shipments last year, global desktop PC shipment volume topped 80.04 million units in 2021, up 2.1% year-on-year.

The mild growth was due to stay-at-home gaming demand and the commercial replacement demand. It is anticipated that global desktop PC shipment volume will reach 80.7 million units in 2022, down 2.4% year-on-year. The global economic and political uncertainties have their toll on the industry despite the pandemic and the shortage of components seem to ease this year.

List of Topics:

Worldwide desktop PC shipment volume per year for the period 2022-2026 and per quarter for the period 1Q 2020 - 2Q 2022

Forecast and recent years' review of worldwide shipment volume and volume share by shipment destination and by CPU connector type

Worldwide motherboard vs. desktop PC shipment volume ratio forecasts for the period 2022-2026

Key Topics Covered:

Worldwide PC (exclude Tablet PC) Shipment Volume, 2018-2026

Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Volume, 2018-2026

Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Volume, 1Q 2020 - 4Q 2022

Worldwide Motherboard/Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Volume Ratio, 2018-2026

Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Volume by Region, 2018 - 2022

Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Share by Region, 2018 - 2022

Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment by Customer Type, 2018 - 2022

Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Share by Customer Type, 2018 - 2022

Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment by CPU Connector Type, 1Q 2019 - 2Q 2022

Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Share by CPU Connector Type, 1Q 2020 - 2Q 2022

Intelligence Insight

Appendix

