United States Residential Broadband: State of the Market Report 2022 - Consumer Perspectives, Service Bundling Opportunities, Competitive Landscape

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Residential Broadband: State of the Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the most significant events and trends that impact the broadband industry including disruptive technologies, changing consumer trends, and the competitive landscape.

The broadband market is ripe for change as traditional services fully mature and participants seek to maximize profitability and new revenue streams. Consumers now value technology more than ever and are increasingly seeking out new applications including Wi-Fi services and various value-added bundled services.

Key Topics Covered:

Bottom Line

Consumer Broadband Perspectives

Impact of Remote Work on Consumer Attitudes

Service Bundling Opportunities

The Evolution of Pay TV

Home and Mobile Internet Bundling

Next-Generation Networking

Competitive Landscape

5G Home Internet Service

Trends in Fiber Buildouts

5G and Wi-Fi Network Convergence

OpenRoaming Initiative

Market Sizing and Forecast

Forecast Assumptions

Implications and Recommendations

Appendix

Glossary

List of Figures

Market Share of Top Ten Residential Home Internet Providers

Penetration of Home Services (2017 to 2022)

Adoption of Standalone vs. Bundled Home Internet Service

Home Internet Download Speeds

Consumer Attitude Toward Home Internet Services

Attitudes Towards Home Internet by Demographic Segment

Consumer-Reported Spending on Home Internet

Remote Work Among US Internet Households

Consumer Willingness to Pay for Quality

Adoption of Traditional and New Bundles Among US Home Internet Households

Net Promotor Score of Internet Service Provider by Number of Value-Added Service Subscriptions

Adoption of Traditional and vMVPD Pay TV by Distribution Type

ISP Strategies for Pay-TV

Home & Mobile Broadband Bundling Among Home Internet HHs

Certainty to Purchase Home Networking Products

Internet-Connected Device Ownership in US Home Internet HHs

Adoption of 5G/LTE Home Internet from MNOs

Internet Adoption in US Households

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bux8xi