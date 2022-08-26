United States Residential Broadband: State of the Market Report 2022 - Consumer Perspectives, Service Bundling Opportunities, Competitive Landscape

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Residential Broadband: State of the Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report evaluates the most significant events and trends that impact the broadband industry including disruptive technologies, changing consumer trends, and the competitive landscape.
The broadband market is ripe for change as traditional services fully mature and participants seek to maximize profitability and new revenue streams. Consumers now value technology more than ever and are increasingly seeking out new applications including Wi-Fi services and various value-added bundled services.
Key Topics Covered:
Bottom Line
Consumer Broadband Perspectives
- Impact of Remote Work on Consumer Attitudes
Service Bundling Opportunities
- The Evolution of Pay TV
- Home and Mobile Internet Bundling
- Next-Generation Networking
Competitive Landscape
- 5G Home Internet Service
- Trends in Fiber Buildouts
- 5G and Wi-Fi Network Convergence
- OpenRoaming Initiative
Market Sizing and Forecast
- Forecast Assumptions
- Implications and Recommendations
Appendix
Glossary
List of Figures
- Market Share of Top Ten Residential Home Internet Providers
- Penetration of Home Services (2017 to 2022)
- Adoption of Standalone vs. Bundled Home Internet Service
- Home Internet Download Speeds
- Consumer Attitude Toward Home Internet Services
- Attitudes Towards Home Internet by Demographic Segment
- Consumer-Reported Spending on Home Internet
- Remote Work Among US Internet Households
- Consumer Willingness to Pay for Quality
- Adoption of Traditional and New Bundles Among US Home Internet Households
- Net Promotor Score of Internet Service Provider by Number of Value-Added Service Subscriptions
- Adoption of Traditional and vMVPD Pay TV by Distribution Type
- ISP Strategies for Pay-TV
- Home & Mobile Broadband Bundling Among Home Internet HHs
- Certainty to Purchase Home Networking Products
- Internet-Connected Device Ownership in US Home Internet HHs
- Adoption of 5G/LTE Home Internet from MNOs
- Internet Adoption in US Households
https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bux8xi