Worldwide Cookware Industry to 2027 - by Material, Application, Distribution Channel and Region

The "Global Cookware Market, By Material (Stainless Steel, Aluminium, Glass, Others), By Application (Residential, Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cookware market is projected to witness a growth of an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Factors such as growing preference for modular kitchens, increased spending on products focusing on home improvement, and massive demand from commercial kitchens are driving the demand for the global cookware market.

Millennials prefer to have home-cooked meals and are willing to spend significant amounts on purchasing cookware that can enhance the flavors and taste of cooked meals.

Also, the shift of the market players towards online platforms due to the growing popularity of the e-commerce industry and the high-end investments in research and development activities are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market players over the next five years.



The global cookware market is segmented into material, application, distribution channel, competitive landscape, and regional distribution. Based on material, the market is divided into stainless steel, aluminum, glass, and others. Stainless Steel material is anticipated to hold the largest market share in the next five years as it showcases high durability over its counterparts. There is high demand for stainless steel in the countries like India, China, and Japan for cookware manufacturing.



The major market players operating in the global cookware market are Groupe SEB, All-Clad Group, Werhahn Group, Conair Corp., Gorenje Group, Hawkins Cooker Ltd., The Middleby Corp., The Vollrath Co. LLC, TTK Prestige Ltd., and Newell Brands Inc.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global cookware market from 2017 to 2021

To estimate and forecast the market size of global cookware market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F

To classify and forecast global cookware market based on material, application, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape

To identify dominant region or segment in the global cookware market

To identify drivers and challenges for global cookware market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global cookware market

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global cookware market

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global cookware market

The publisher performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, the publisher sourced a list of manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors across the globe. Subsequently, the publisher conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, the publisher could include the manufactures which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The publisher analyzed the manufactures, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.



The publisher calculated the market size of global cookware market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The publisher sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the publisher.



Key Target Audience:

Manufacturers, end users, and other stakeholders

Distributers and suppliers of products and other stakeholders

Organizations, forums, and alliances related to cookware market

Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Cookware Market



6. Global Cookware Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Material (Stainless Steel, Aluminum, Glass, Others)

6.2.2. By Application (Residential, Commercial)

6.2.3. By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)

6.2.4. By Company (2021)

6.2.5. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map



7. Asia-Pacific Cookware Market Outlook



8. Europe Cookware Market Outlook



9. North America Cookware Market Outlook



10. South America Cookware Market Outlook



11. Middle East and Africa Cookware Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Groupe SEB

14.2. All-Clad Group

14.3. Werhahn Group

14.4. Conair Corp.

14.5. Gorenje Group

14.6. Hawkins Cooker Ltd.

14.7. The Middleby Corp.

14.8. The Vollrath Co. LLC

14.9. TTK Prestige Ltd.

14.10. Newell Brands Inc.



15. Strategic Recommendations



