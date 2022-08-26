United States Intoxicating Hemp-Derived Cannabinoids (IHDC) Regulatory Report 2022: States have Decided to Regulate IHDC Sales Instead of Banning them, Thereby Acknowledging their Legal Status

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Regulatory Trends On Intoxicating Hemp-Derived Cannabinoids" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report details and analyses recent developments in the regulation of IHDCs in the US.

Intoxicating hemp-derived cannabinoids (IHDC) - such as delta-8 THC, delta-10 THC, and hexahydrocannabinol (HHC) - have been major disruptors in the CBD and legal cannabis sectors in the US for some time now.

A trend has recently emerged where states have decided to regulate IHDC sales instead of banning them, thereby acknowledging their legal status.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

3 Federal Developments

4 Summary Of IHDC Legislative Changes By State

5 States Regulating IHDCS Rather Than Banning

6 States Struggling To Regulate IHDCS

7 Another State Ban

8 Restrictive Recreational Cannabis States

9 The Future Of IHDCS In The US

