United States Intoxicating Hemp-Derived Cannabinoids (IHDC) Regulatory Report 2022: States have Decided to Regulate IHDC Sales Instead of Banning them, Thereby Acknowledging their Legal Status

This report details and analyses recent developments in the regulation of IHDCs in the US.
Intoxicating hemp-derived cannabinoids (IHDC) - such as delta-8 THC, delta-10 THC, and hexahydrocannabinol (HHC) - have been major disruptors in the CBD and legal cannabis sectors in the US for some time now.
A trend has recently emerged where states have decided to regulate IHDC sales instead of banning them, thereby acknowledging their legal status.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Introduction
3 Federal Developments
4 Summary Of IHDC Legislative Changes By State
5 States Regulating IHDCS Rather Than Banning
6 States Struggling To Regulate IHDCS
7 Another State Ban
8 Restrictive Recreational Cannabis States
9 The Future Of IHDCS In The US
