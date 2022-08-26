$7.3 Billion Worldwide Dye Sublimated Apparels Industry to 2027 - Featuring Augusta Sportswear, Color Image Apparel, dasFlow and Gildan Activewear Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dye Sublimated Apparels Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dye sublimated apparels market reached a value of US$ 4.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 7.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.09% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Dye sublimated apparel refers to various textiles that are customized using digital printing technology. It involves the conversion of solid printing dye directly into gas using high temperatures and depositing it on the desired apparel to create a permanent bond with the fibers.

Dye sublimation facilitates the reproduction of high-quality color prints and images onto fabrics and textiles. In comparison to the traditional printing methods, it is environment-friendly and offers higher photographic resolution with vibrant colors, resistance to cracking, peeling or fading and permanent coloration to the exposed surface.



Significant growth in the textile industry across the globe represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Dye sublimated clothing provides crisp, neat and clear prints and designs with brighter and vibrant colors. Furthermore, various technological advancements, such as the development of 3D vacuum heat-press, are acting as other growth-inducing factors.

The technique is widely utilized for designing and printing t-shirts, activewear, hats, gloves and pants in aesthetically appealing designs and patterns. In line with this, aggressive promotional activities by the product manufacturers and vendors through the proliferation of social media channels and online retail platforms, is also contributing to the market growth. Various brands and apparel manufacturers are collaborating with sports personalities and celebrities to endorse customized sports apparel and attract millennial consumers.

Other factors, including rapid urbanization, along with the increasing expenditure capacities of the consumers, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Augusta Sportswear Inc., Color Image Apparel Inc., dasFlow, Gildan Activewear Inc., Hanesbrands Inc., Oasis Sublimation, Renfro Corporation, Royal Apparel Inc., Under Armour Inc. and Wooter Apparel Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global dye sublimated apparels market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global dye sublimated apparels market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the printing technique?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global dye sublimated apparels market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Dye Sublimated Apparels Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 T-shirt

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Leggings

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Hoodies

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Golf Shirts

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Printing Technique

7.1 Small Format Heat Press

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Calendar Heat Press

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Flatbed Heat Press

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 3D Vacuum Heat Press

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Offline

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Online

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Augusta Sportswear Inc.

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Color Image Apparel Inc.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 dasFlow

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Gildan Activewear Inc.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Hanesbrands Inc.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Oasis Sublimation

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Renfro Corporation

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Royal Apparel Inc.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Under Armour Inc.

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 SWOT

14.3.9.4 Financials

14.3.10 Wooter Apparel Inc.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

