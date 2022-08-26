Global Premium Denim Jeans Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Premium Denim Jeans Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global premium denim jeans market reached a value of US$ 8.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 12.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.92% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Premium denim jeans can be defined as high-quality lower-body apparel that is worn by both men and women across all age groups. These jeans are usually manufactured using superior-quality dungaree and denim materials to provide enhanced comfort to the wearer.

While manufacturing premium denim, vendors pay additional emphasis on maintaining high levels of quality, innovation and craftsmanship. In comparison to the budget jeans, they are more durable in terms of materials and hues and also enhance the overall aesthetic appeal of an individual.



Significant growth in the fashion industry, along with rapid urbanization across the globe, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, changing consumer lifestyles and a significant rise in the female workforce participation rate in both developed and emerging economies have contributed to the increasing product demand.

There is shifting consumer preference, especially among the younger population, for cropped, distressed, two-tone, skinny and patched jeans, owing to extensive brand promotions on various social media platforms. In line with this, the proliferation of online retail portals that provide hassle-free shopping experience while offering a wide range of products is also contributing to the market growth.

The emerging trend of utilizing recycled plastics and other materials to manufacture premium and super-premium denim jeans is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Other factors, including the development of customizable and visually appealing product variants and rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, are projected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AG Adriano Goldschmied, Differential Brands Group Inc., Dl1961 Premium Denim Inc., Ermenegildo Zegna Holditalia, Gap Inc., Guess Inc., Kering, Levi Strauss & Co., LVMH and Pvh Corp.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global premium denim jeans market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global premium denim jeans market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the age group?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global premium denim jeans market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

