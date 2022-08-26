The global patient access solutions market is projected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 1.9 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 8.9%

New York, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Patient Access /Front-end RCM Solutions Market by Product & Service, Delivery Mode, End User - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05284976/?utm_source=GNW

However, lack of skilled IT professionals & high deployment costs are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent.



The web & cloud- based solutions segment is projected to be the largest segment & register the highest growth in the patient access solutions market, by application

Based on application, the data aggregation segment is projected to be the largest segment & register the highest growth during the forecast period. Factors responsible for the growth of this segment are the advantages offered by the solutions such as on-demand self-serving analytics, no upfront capital investment for hardware, extreme capacity flexibility, and the pay-as-you-go pricing model.



Healthcare Providers was the largest segment by the end user of patient access solutions market in 2021

Healthcare providers segment is projected to grow at the highest growth rate in the patient access solutions market in 2021. The increasing demand for standardizing patient data, large amounts of healthcare data generated, increasing focus on patient safety, significant growth in healthcare spending, rising medical error rates, growing denials, increasing healthcare costs is expected to drive the demand for patient access solutions services in the coming years.



APAC to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Market growth in the APAC region is mainly driven by factors such as the improving healthcare infrastructure, rising healthcare insurance coverage, and growing medical tourism.



The break-down of primary participants is as mentioned below:

• By Company Type - Tier 1: 42%, Tier 2: 31%, and Tier 3: 27%

• By Designation - C-level: 30%, Director-level: 45%, and Others: 25%

• By Region - North America: 42%, Europe: 28%, Asia Pacific: 19%, Latin America: 9%, and Middle East & Africa: 2%.



Key players in the Patient access solutions Market

The key players operating in the patient access solutions market include Cognizant (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Experian Plc (Ireland), 3M (US), Conifer Health Solutions (US), Waystar (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), The SSI Group, LLC (US), Optum, Inc. (US), Cirius Group, Inc. (US), Craneware, Inc. (Scotland), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US), Genentech, Inc. (US).



Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the patient access solutions market and aims to estimate the market size and future growth potential of various market segments, based on product & service, delivery mode, end user, and region. The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players operating in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Reasons to Buy the Report

This report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater share of the market.The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments.



This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market.

