The market size of battery electrolyte is estimated to grow from USD 7.6 billion in 2022 to USD 16.8 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 17.1%

Energy storage is the fastest growing segment of battery electrolyte market by end-use

The battery electrolyte market by end-use is segmented into electric vehicle, comsumer electronics, energy storage and others.The energy storage segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate owing to the increase in demand for batteries in energy storage industry.



There are various initiatives taken by government of different countries such as India and China to enhance the demand for energy storage. This will propel the demand for batteries, creating the market for battery electrolyte.



By electrolyte type, liquid electrolyte segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

By electrolyte type, liquid electrolyte segment accounted for the largest segment in the battery electrolyte market, in 2021, in terms of value.Liquid electrolyte is used in lead acid as well as lithium-ion batteries.



These batteries are generally used in energy storage and electric vehicles. Owining to increasing demand for electric vehicles and energy storage systems, the liquid battery electrolyte market is expected to have the largest market share during the forecasted period.



Asia Pacific has largest market share region for battery electrolyte market in 2021

Asia Pacific is one of the major market for battery electrolyte, in terms of value.The region accounted for the largest market for battery electrolyte in 2021, and this dominance is expected to continue during the forecast period as well.



Key countries in the Asia Pacific battery electrolyte market include China, Japan, South Korea, and India, which dominated the region’s overall market in terms of value in 2021. The growing demand for electric vehicle, and consumer electronics in emerging countries of Asia Pacific are expected to drive the growth of the battery electrolyte market in the region.



Profile break-up of primary participants for the report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 65%, Tier 2 – 20%, and Tier 3 – 15%

• By Designation: C-level – 25%, Director Level – 30%, and Others– 45%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 40%, North America – 30%, Europe – 20%, South America – 3%, Middle East & Africa – 7%



Major companies in the battery electrolyte market include Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), UBE Corporation (Japan), 3M (US), GS Yuasa International Ltd. (Japan), and Capchem (China) ,among others.



