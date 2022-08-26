The global flexible heater market size is anticipated to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2022 to USD 1.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2027

New York, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Flexible Heater Market by Type, Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05740339/?utm_source=GNW





Mica-based flexible heater type to grow at a significant CAGRfrom 2022 to 2027

Mica-based flexible heaters are energy-efficient and cost-effective, and they provide excellent heating performance even at extreme temperatures.The mica-based flexible heaters are designed for application that require higher than normal watt densities and fast temperature recovery. They are economical and have high operating temperatures, for which they are used in air heaters, enclosure systems, food service equipment, packing equipment, and various other places.As a results of these features, mica-based flexible heaters are expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.



Electronics & semiconductor industry is expected to contribute largest market share of the flexible heater market during the forecast period.

The flexible heater market for the electronics & semiconductor industry accounts the largest markets share and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.Flexible heaters are used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment such as plasma etch systems, probing stations, IC test handling equipment, photo-resist track systems, LCD screen (in preheating), and semiconductor test modules.



These heaters also find applications in electronics such as in refrigeration equipment, coffee maker, wax maker, and various other electronic products. The increase in demand for such products is expected to drive the market for flexible heaters in the electronics & semiconductor industry.



Asia is expected to account for the largest share of market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to contribute the largest size of the flexible heater market during forecast period.Asia Pacific is expected to contribute to the largest market share in the flexible heater market.



The region is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The increasing demand for flexible heaters in various medical equipment, analytical instruments, avionics and defense systems, semiconductor processes, and commercial food equipment is driving the growth of the flexible heater market.



The electronics, semiconductor, and automotive industries are in the leading position in Asia Pacific, and the market for the medical device and food equipment manufacturing is expected to grow at the fastest rate in this region in the upcoming years.



Break-up of the profiles ofprimary participants:

• By Company Type –Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 – 35%

• By Designation – C-level Executives – 25%, Directors – 40%, and Others – 35%

• By Region– North America - 45%, Europe – 35%, Asia Pacific – 15%, and RoW – 5%



Research Coverage:

Theflexible heater market has been segmented into type, distribution channel, industry and region. The flexible heater market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).



Reasons to buy the report:

• Illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast of the market based ontype, distribution channel, industry and region have been conducted to give an overall view of the flexible heater market.

• Avalue chain analysis has been performed to provide in-depth insights into the flexible heater market.

• The key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the flexible heater market have been detailed in this report.

• The report includes a detailed competitive landscape of the market, along with key players, as well as an in-depth analysis of their revenues

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05740339/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________