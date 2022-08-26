Molten Ventures VCT plc

LEI: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97

26 August 2022

Issue of Equity (DRIS)

Molten Ventures VCT plc (“Company”) announces that, on 26 August 2022, it allotted 482,223 Ordinary Shares of 5p each in respect of Shareholders who agreed to subscribe for shares under the terms of the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Scheme in respect of the dividend of 3.1p per Ordinary Share paid on 26 August 2022.

The shares were issued at 57.5p per share (being the net asset value as at 31 March 2022 of 60.6p per share adjusted for the dividend).

These shares will rank pari passu with existing Ordinary Shares.

Application for the Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made at the earliest practicable opportunity. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 5 September 2022.